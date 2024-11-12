Menu Explore
New York judge pauses proceedings in President-elect Donald Trump hush money case

Reuters | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Nov 12, 2024 08:36 PM IST

A New York state judge has paused proceedings in president-elect Trump's already-decided criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star

A New York state judge has paused proceedings in president-elect Donald Trump's already-decided criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star, a document made public on Tuesday showed.

Donald Trump gets major relief in hush money case due to presidential immunity.(REUTERS)
Donald Trump gets major relief in hush money case due to presidential immunity.(REUTERS)

The judge, Juan Merchan, had been set to decide by Tuesday whether Trump's conviction could be vacated due to the Supreme Court's July decision on presidential immunity. Trump had also been scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office sent Merchan an email on Sunday asking him to pause the proceedings due to Trump's Nov. 5 election victory and inauguration in January 2025. Trump had asked the office to agree to the delay, prosecutors wrote.

“The People agree that these are unprecedented circumstances,” prosecutors wrote.

Merchan paused all proceedings in the case through Nov. 19.

 

