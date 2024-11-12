Elon Musk breaks silence after SNL star Chloe Fineman claims he made her cry: ‘I was worried’

Chloe Fineman accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of making her cry when he hosted the Saturday Night Live. Chloe Fineman shared her alleged encounter with Elon Musk after he chastised the US sketch show for poking fun at Trump following his win in the election.(Getty Images)

With his “surreal” hosting stint in May 2021,Musk disappointed SNL viewers. Some members of the cast criticised the Tesla founder's presence due to his divisive opinions.

Fineman shared her alleged encounter with Musk after he chastised the US sketch show for poking fun at Trump following his win in the election.

Addressing Musk in a now-deleted TikTok video, the SNL star said, “You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing a sketch, I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny.'”

“I waited for you to be like, 'Haha, JK.' No. Then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page, being like, 'I didn't laugh once. Not one time.'”

Elon Musk reacts to Chloe Fineman's accusations

Responding to the allegations, Musk defended his response to Fineman's sketch, but he made no mention of apologising or confirming that he made her cry.

The X owner wrote: “Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs.”

Stating that he was “Worried”, Musk went on to say, “I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so f****** unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end.”

Fineman stated that Musk was “really funny” in the sketch she scripted that was eventually featured on the show. “But have a little manners here,” she told Musk.

Bowen Yang, a fellow SNL cast member and the sister of the “Megalopolis” actress, previously disclosed on “Watch What Happens Live” that an anonymous host caused “multiple” people on the SNL to cry “before the table read because he hated the ideas.”

Fineman stated Musk was the inspiration behind her TikTok video after he slammed SNL for its spoof of him in this weekend's episode.

In the cold open for the show, Dana Carvey portrayed the millionaire, who hopped around on stage to celebrate Trump's election win. In a series of posts on X, he said, Carvey's impression “just sounds like Dana Carvey,” that SNL has “been dying slowly for years,” and that “they are so mad that” Trump defeated Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the US.

Fineman said she took the note of the coverage of Musk's complaints, but added, “I'm like, you're clearly watching the show. What are you talking about?”