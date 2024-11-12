‘Hopefully you can get Trump to…”: Vinod Khosla congratulates Elon Musk on President-elect’s election win

Silicon Valley billionaire Vinod Khosla, who was backing Kamala Harris in the recently concluded US elections, shared a post congratulating the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, on Donald Trump’s win. In his note, Khosla also listed what he expects the SpaceX CEO to help Trump do or stop the President-elect from doing. This comes just a few days after the two were seen engaged in an ugly battle on X, polarising the platform's users. Vinod Khosla shared an X post addressed to Elon Musk after Donald Trump’s historic win at the recently concluded US elections. (AP/X)

What did Vinod Khosla say to Elon Musk?

“Congratulations Elon Musk on the win. Hopefully you can get Trump to do some of the things he said he'd do and not do some of the things he promised to do,” Khosla wrote.

“Make the best of it now for the country. For eg if we can focus in FDA on better regulation instead of RFK kooky science it would be good. Attention to climate which you subscribe to would be good. Under MAGA banner I hope we don't abandon our allies and Ukraine. More to come…,” he added in the following lines.

“RFK kooky science”

Khosla’s first point refers to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is expected to assume a big portfolio under the Trump administration. The 70-year-old, who often flaunts his muscular physique, has promised to Make America Healthy Again. However, he has also faced several criticisms over his vaccine scepticism.

Addressing the criticism, RFK Jr. told NBC News, “I’m not going to take away anybody’s vaccines,” adding, “If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away. People ought to have [a] choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information.”

“So I’m going to make sure scientific safety studies and efficacy are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them,” Kennedy added.

Take a look at the post by Vinod Khosla:

Vinod Khosla is not the only one who mentioned Musk in their posts while congratulating Donald Trump. Mark Cuban and Naval Ravikant also appreciated Musk for his role in Trump’s election campaign.