Internet reacts as 'shocked’ husband seeks help after wife files for divorce over Trump vote; ‘How do I fix this?’

A man has expressed his disbelief that his wife, who filed for divorce due to his support for Donald Trump, was prepared to “throw away our entire life.” On 5 November, Trump defeated Kamala Harris in a fiercely contested race for the US presidency.(REUTERS Photo)

On social media, the distressed husband vented his frustration at the idea that the divorce papers could be delivered so rapidly and that politics may cause the marriage to fail. His viral post on X has generated a lot of discussion.

Man asks netizens ‘how do I fix this?’

Last week, the election outcome arrived far sooner than anticipated, and Trump won a far larger majority than predicted by polls. Meanwhile, the divorce papers arrived rather swiftly for one American. “I voted for Trump, my wife sent me divorce papers. What do I do? I didn’t even know it was possible to be served divorce papers this quickly,” he wrote.

While being at a loss for words, the man said, “I’m shocked I married somebody willing to throw away our entire life over politics. Last week we were happy, today we’re getting divorced.”

The man went on to say that his wife is not willing to have discussion with him as she has clarified that “nothing will change her mind.”

“She is going to report my parents because they live off of disability but my dad does some cash work auto repair, so now I’m worried for my while family (sic),” he noted.

He further claimed that “she wants me to buy her out of the house”, emphasising that “we have $300k in it plus built a 4-bay garage since we bought it 3 years ago. I can’t afford that.”

Seeking help from others on X to guide him in the situation, the man said, his wife's name is on the deed but not the mortgage.

“I guess you're finally going to really know how it feels to be f****d by a Democrat,” his wife told him when he explained his condition to him.

Internet gives mixed reactions

The post shared on 10 November has so far garnered 12.8 million views, drawing lot of attention from netizens.

“I’m shocked I married somebody willing to throw away our entire life over politics” that’s probably how she felt too 🤷🏼‍♀️ you don’t get to vote for policies that will actively hurt people in your life & then act confused when those people no longer want to associate with you,” one X user wrote.

“Trump is going to get rid of no fault divorce, so I assume a lot of women are choosing to get divorced now because they may not have that choice later on. Especially if they are married to someone who voted for Trump,” another commented.

While a third user pointed out, “My guess voting for trump wasn't only reason for the divorce. It's a easy excuse to try and justify why,” one more chimed in, “Her body her choice and she chose to not let him have that body no more.”