Travel company offers Americans an opportunity to ‘skip’ 4-year Trump presidency

Just days after Donald Trump secured his 2024 election victory, Villa Vie Residences, a luxury cruise line company, launched an eye-catching ‘Skip Forward’ program, offering Americans a chance to opt for a four-year global journey at sea. Republican then-presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event at Dorton Arena, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. November 4, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo(REUTERS)

For a yearly rate of around $40,000, guests can set sail, leaving behind the US while exploring international destinations.

Fox Business cited that the four-year package can be paid upfront, with pricing at $159,999 per person for double-occupancy rooms and $255,999 for single-occupancy cabins. The package promises a smooth, worry-free experience for those who might wish to step away from the current political climate. “Pay once and never worry about it again,” reads Villa Vie’s description of the package. “The moment you step on board, your journey begins. Leave behind the familiar and embrace the unknown as you navigate the world’s most iconic and inspiring locations.”

Villa Vie CEO Mikael Petterson told Fox News, “Although the campaign was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who said they’d leave the country if XYZ wins the election.”

“We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics.”

Villa Vie ‘Skip Forward’ package does not name Trump

The package does not mention Trump’s presidency at all, but resembles some of the previously politically motivated programs. Villa Vie has made past offers adaptable to the present year and essential political incidents; thus, the two-year package, known as the ‘Mid-Term Selection,’ relates to the 2026 midterm election.

Head of Sales Anne Alms explained the appeal of Villa Vie’s experience, noting, “Villa Vie offers a unique one-of-a-kind way [to] see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port.”

“Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons.”

Villa Vie has recently rolled out an ‘Endless Horizons’ package designed for retirees or those worried about ongoing expenses and the risk of outliving their savings. Chief Operating Officer Kathy Villalba explained, “One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings. This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea.”