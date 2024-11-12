Melania Trump rejects tea with Jill Biden over controversial reason involving…

Melania Trump has chosen to skip the traditional White House meeting with First Lady Jill Biden, breaking a longstanding custom as her husband, Donald Trump, eyes a return to power. Initially, it was thought to be a scheduling conflict tied to her newly released memoir, but it turns out there's a deeper reason. Breaking tradition, Melania Trump will not meet with Jill Biden at the White House: Report

Citing the FBI's controversial raid on Mar-a-Lago, which was authorised by President Biden during the investigation into classified documents, a source told the NY Post that Melania is no longer interested in meeting the Bidens.

Melania Trump passes on tea with Jill Biden

Melania, who stayed out of the limelight during the whole Trump 2024 campaign, is still in no mood to jump in the spotlight even when Trump is returning to the White House. According to reports, Jill Biden extended the customary invitation to meet with the incoming first lady, but Melania “ain’t going,” a person close to the new author revealed.

Labeling Bidens as ‘disgusting’ the insider further revealed, “Jill Biden’s husband authorised the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer,” according to The Post. They continued, Jill Biden is not someone the “incoming first lady is keen to meet,” even for customary things.

Meanwhile, as part of the tradition for a smooth transition of power, President-elect Donald Trump will meet with President Biden in the Oval Office Wednesday, for a traditional post-election meeting.

When Trump broke tradition in 2020

Melania is not the only one to break the years-long tradition. After Trump's defeat in the 2020 election, he chose not to invite the Bidens to the White House before the transfer of power. In contrast, Melania visited the White House and was given a tour by then-first lady Michelle Obama following Trump's victory in 2016.

As for Jill Biden, The Mail reports that the two women haven't spoken since the election. The last time they were together was at Rosalynn Carter's funeral nearly a year ago.

Melania accused the US government of ‘invading her privacy’

In her memoir, Melania, the mother of one openly criticized the U.S. government for flagrantly violating her privacy. Back in September, she teased her book by releasing a video that paired images of the Trump Mar-A-Lago estate with the text of the Fourth Amendment. In the video, Melania expressed her shock and outrage over the FBI's 2022 raid on her home in Florida and said, “I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America.” She continued, “The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings.

The Fourth Amendment says, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated.”