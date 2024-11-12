Who is Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's ‘pick’ for secretary of state?

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state. A Republican, Marco Rubio has served as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 to 2008. US President-elect Donald Trump and Senator Marco Rubio. (Reuters)(REUTERS)

Quoting three sources, The New York Times reported that the decision is not final, but Donald Trump seems to have settled on Marco Rubio, a loyalist whom he previously passed over as his vice presidential running mate.

Over the past week, Marco Rubio has emerged as a leading contender to head US diplomacy, with former ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell also in the running.

The nomination of the hawkish Congressman, of Cuban descent, would represent a significant shift in his relationship with Trump.

When asked about a potential senior cabinet position, Marco Rubio told CNN last week, “I am always interested in serving this country.”

In 2016, while vying for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio had labelled Trump a “con artist” and the “most vulgar person to ever seek the presidency.”

Though unsuccessful in securing the nomination, he won the presidential primaries in Minnesota, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Who is Marco Rubio?