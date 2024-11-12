Who is Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's ‘pick’ for secretary of state?
Over the past week, Marco Rubio has emerged as a leading contender to head US diplomacy, with former ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell also in the running.
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state. A Republican, Marco Rubio has served as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 to 2008.
Quoting three sources, The New York Times reported that the decision is not final, but Donald Trump seems to have settled on Marco Rubio, a loyalist whom he previously passed over as his vice presidential running mate.
The nomination of the hawkish Congressman, of Cuban descent, would represent a significant shift in his relationship with Trump.
When asked about a potential senior cabinet position, Marco Rubio told CNN last week, “I am always interested in serving this country.”
In 2016, while vying for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio had labelled Trump a “con artist” and the “most vulgar person to ever seek the presidency.”
Though unsuccessful in securing the nomination, he won the presidential primaries in Minnesota, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
Who is Marco Rubio?
- Born in Miami to Cuban immigrants, Marco Rubio earned a political science degree from the University of Florida in 1993.
- He was elected to the US Senate in 2010, with the support of the Tea Party, a right-wing faction of Republicans that gained traction following Barack Obama's presidential victory.
- After serving as a city commissioner for West Miami in the 1990s, Marco Rubio was elected in 2000 to represent the 111th district in the Florida House of Representatives.
- Marco Rubio assumed the role of Florida's senior senator in January 2019 following Bill Nelson's defeat and secured a third term in 2022 by defeating Democrat Val Demings. He later endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race, shortly before the Iowa caucuses.
- His influence on US policy toward Latin America during the first Trump administration led to him being called a “virtual secretary of state for Latin America.”