Russian TV airs Melania Trump's nude photos on prime time after Donald wins election

A Russian state media outlet aired Melania Trump's nude photos on live television after Donald Trump's landslide victory in the 2024 US presidential election on Tuesday. The former first lady's explicit photos were displayed on the Russia-1 network's 60 Minutes, according to a clip shared on X by Russian Media Monitor creator Julia Davis. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Russian TV airs Melania Trump's nude photos on prime time

Melania's sultry images were broadcast as a tribute to her husband winning his re-election bid. The now-viral news clip begins with anchor Yevgeny Popov saying that the former first lady is all set to return to the White House before multiple photos from Melania's 2000 GQ nude photoshoot appear on the screen. “Here's how Melania looked like in the year 2000,” Popov said as the pictures zoomed in.

The Russian anchor went on to describe the explicit details of each photo, saying, “The future first lady lies on top of furs in a negligee,” and “Inside the magazine, Melania's sexy photos near a private airplane and aboard a plane.” The nude photos of Melania were taken in 2000 onboard Trump's Boeing 727, according to the US Sun.

The Russian TV network's stunt has sparked outrage on social media, with Americans bowing their heads in embarrassment. “Russia is laughing at us,” wrote on X user, while a second user said, “They're ridiculing tfg and his wife, letting them know they are owned.” “Wow!! This is so embarrassing,” a third added.

Back in September, Melania defended her nude photos while promoting her new book. “Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modelling work? The more pressing question is: Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?” she said at the time, per the outlet.

“Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body? Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration,” she went on, adding, “We should honour our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression.”