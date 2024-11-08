Who is Susie Wiles? Meet Donald Trump’s historic choice for first woman White House chief of staff

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as White House chief of staff, marking his first significant decision since winning this week’s election. Susie Wiles will be the first woman in US history to hold the role of White House chief of staff. US President-elect Donald Trump with Susie Wiles in West Palm Beach, Florida.(AP)

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected,” Donald Trump said in a statement.

“Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history,” he said.

This appointment signals the beginning of what is expected to be a wave of staffing announcements as Trump prepares to return to the White House on January 20. Wiles' selection stands as a major move for Trump as president-elect, representing an early test of his new administration as he quickly forms the team that will oversee the federal government.

Who is Susie Wiles?

Susie Wiles is broadly recognised, both within Donald Trump’s circle and beyond, for orchestrating his most disciplined and effectively managed campaign to date, establishing her as a top candidate for the chief of staff role.

Throughout the campaign, Susie Wiles kept a low profile, declining even to speak on stage during Donald Trump’s early-morning victory celebration on Wednesday. She avoided taking on the official title of campaign manager, sidestepping potential scrutiny given Trump’s history of frequently changing campaign leadership.

Although Wiles lacks extensive federal government experience, she maintains a close connection with the president-elect.

A seasoned Republican strategist based in Florida, Wiles led Trump’s state campaigns in 2016 and 2020 and managed Florida govenor Ron DeSantis’ winning 2018 campaign. Previously, she ran Rick Scott’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign in Florida and briefly managed former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s 2012 presidential bid.

Wiles, the daughter of legendary NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall, entered politics in 1980 while working on Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign.

“On the plus side, she’s shown that she can manage Trump, that she works with him and can sometimes tell him hard truths, and that’s really important,” said Chris Whipple, author of The Gatekeepers, which explores how the White House chief of staff influences a presidency. He added, “On the minus side, she really has no White House experience and hasn’t really worked in Washington in 40 years. And that’s a real disadvantage.”

According to Trump aides quoted by the Associated Press, Wiles is seen as someone who can guide Trump’s moods and impulses without attempting to hold him back. Trump frequently mentioned Wiles during the campaign, commending her for leading what he described as his “best-run campaign.”

Wiles was responsible for handling the toughest conversations with Trump and was involved in every critical discussion. She developed a strong rapport with his family and built connections with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk, establishing herself as a central link in Trump’s emerging alliances with both figures.

Role of the chief of staff

Effective chiefs of staff act as the president’s confidant, assist in implementing the president’s agenda, and manage competing political and policy interests. They also play a gatekeeping role, controlling whom the president meets with and speaks to—an approach that Trump resisted during his previous time in the White House.

The chief of staff is “absolutely critical to an effective White House,” said Chris Whipple. “At the end of the day the most important thing is telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear.”

(With inputs from Reuters, Associated Press)