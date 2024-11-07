How Donald Trump spent his first day as US President-elect after stunning victory

US President-elect Donald Trump began his first day after winning the election by receiving congratulatory calls from world leaders, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he began transitioning to the presidency. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Florida. (AP)

Donald Trump kept a low profile after his early-morning victory speech in Florida, focusing on calls from domestic and international leaders, key supporters, and donors, reported the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's team urged Donald Trump’s camp to sign necessary agreements to start the formal transition, as required by federal law. Delays in these agreements could impede security clearance processing for Donald Trump’s future administration, potentially impacting access to sensitive government information.

Joe Biden, emphasising unity, assured Donald Trump of a smooth transition and praised Kamala Harris for her campaign. During a call with Kamala Harris, Donald Trump acknowledged her professionalism and tenacity, with both leaders expressing a commitment to uniting the country, the AP report added.

Donald Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Zelensky, and other global leaders, including French President Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who discussed aspirations to enhance US-Saudi relations.

Trump has pledged to pursue peace in the Middle East amid ongoing conflicts involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, though specifics on his approach remain unclear.

US markets responded positively to Trump’s victory, with gains in stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who previously charged Trump in federal cases, is reportedly reviewing Justice Department policies regarding the prosecution of sitting presidents, possibly halting any further action against Trump once he takes office.

Smith charged Trump last year with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The latter case had already been dismissed. But Trump’s election victory means that the Justice Department believes he can no longer face prosecution in accordance with decades-old department legal opinions meant to shield presidents from criminal charges while in office.

PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on spectacular poll win

Narendra Modi spoke to Donald Trump to congratulate him on his "spectacular" victory, and said he looked forward to working together with him again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and other sectors.

Official sources told news agency PTI that Modi also congratulated Trump on the performance of his Republican Party in the US Congressional elections, as both leaders affirmed that they would work together for world peace.

Trump also said he considered Modi and India as a true friend, noting that the Indian leader was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory, the sources said.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors."