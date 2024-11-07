US Election Results LIVE: US Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election to Donald Trump on a phone call

US Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump has made a political comeback to become the 47th US President after winning the electoral college with a tally of 292 votes against Democrat rival Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris has reportedly conceded the election to Donald Trump over a phone conversation, according to Reuters....Read More

A senior Harris aide said that Harris congratulated Trump on his win and discussed the peaceful transition of power from the Biden administration.

President Biden also congratulated Trump on his victory and has invited him to the White House to discuss the transition. Read more

Trump clinched his wins in key states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. Counting of ballots is still underway in some counties in Nevada, Alaska and Oregon.

Key updates: