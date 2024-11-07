US Election Results LIVE: Kamala Harris to deliver her concession speech shortly
US Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump has made a political comeback to become the 47th US President after winning the electoral college with a tally of 292 votes against Democrat rival Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris has reportedly conceded the election to Donald Trump over a phone conversation, according to Reuters....Read More
A senior Harris aide said that Harris congratulated Trump on his win and discussed the peaceful transition of power from the Biden administration.
President Biden also congratulated Trump on his victory and has invited him to the White House to discuss the transition. Read more
Trump clinched his wins in key states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. Counting of ballots is still underway in some counties in Nevada, Alaska and Oregon.
Key updates:
- Kamala Harris is likely to address her alma mater, Howard University at 4 pm EST to concede the election, reported ABC News. Harris lost the electoral college with a tally of 224 votes.
- Republicans are likely to gain majority in the Senate with a thin margin with a current tally of 52 Republicans against 43 Democrats.
- 7 out of 10 states in America have voted to reinstate abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade. Florida, South Dakota and Nebraska, with Republican majorities have chosen to not vote in favour of abortion access.
- With immigration, abortion and the economy being key concerns for voters while casting the ballot, the Trump administration is expected to crack down on what have been viewed as lenient policies under the Biden administration, reported The New York Times.
US Election Results LIVE: Jordan's king congratulates Trump on his victory
US Election Results LIVE: His Majesty King Abdullah II, congratulated President-elect Donald Trump in a call, according to a post on X by the Jordanian royal court.
The post stated that the two spoke on the “need to step up international efforts to safeguard regional and global stability”.
US Election Results LIVE: Slovenians celebrate return of Melania Trump
US Election Results LIVE: Former First Lady Melania Trump is set to make a comeback after Donald Trump secured his second term as US President, and Slovenians are ready to celebrate her return, reported news agency AFP.
Melania Trump's Slovenian hometown Sevnica has cakes and chocolates named after her and are hoping for a presidential visit once Trump takes office.
A resident told AFP that Melania serves as a role model for many of the youth in town.
US Election Results LIVE: US Stocks surge after Trump victory, Tesla reports major gains
US Election Results LIVE: US stocks have risen to record highs after Donald Trump's victory on Wednesday, reported Reuters.
"Trump trades' led to gains for the dollar by one percentage and an over $75,000 increase in Bitcoin. Stocks related to Trump such as those of Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, also surged by around 14 per cent.
US Election Results LIVE: White House to rush aid to Ukraine before Trump term begins, say reports
US Election Results LIVE: The White House is planning to rush over $6 billion dollars worth of aid for Ukraine's security before President-elect Donald Trump takes over, reported Politico.
US Election Results LIVE: Democrat Andy Kim to become first Korean-American in Senate
US Election Results LIVE: Democrat Andy Kim is likely to take over the New Jersey Senate seat from Bob Menendez, which would make him the first Korean-American in the US Senate, reported news agency AP.
Menendez had to resign from his seat after landing a conviction on federal bribery charges.
US Election Results LIVE: ‘Buckle up, it’s going to be chaotic' says former National Security Advisor John Bolton
US Election Results LIVE: Former National Security Advisor and US ambassador John Bolton told news agency ANI, that the Trump administration was going to be chaotic due to a “lack of philosophy”.
“He doesn't do policy in the sense we normally understand that his decisions are very transactional, and he has trouble distinguishing between his interest and the national interest,” said Bolton.
US Election Results LIVE: Republicans to control Senate and House of Representatives in ‘full sweep’
US Election Results LIVE: The Republicans are set to have a majority in the Senate and the House paving the way for Trump's mandate, reported AP.
Republicans have 52 seats as compared to the Democrats having 44 seats in the US Senate. They also hold 201 seats in the House of Representatives compared to 186 that the Democrats hold.
US Election Results LIVE: AP survey reveals economy played big role in Trump's win
US Election Results LIVE: AP's VoteCast, a survey of 110,000 voters revealed that concerns about employment and the economy played a big role in Trump's victory.
Most voters claimed that the state of the economy was “poor” and had a major impact on their voting patterns. Other issues which were key for voters this election were abortion and immigration, with foreign policy taking a backseat.
US Election Results LIVE: Macron and Trump discussed fate of Ukraine and Middle-East in phone call
US Election Results LIVE: In a 25 minute phone call where French president Emmanuel Macron congratulated Donald Trump, the two discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, reported news agency AP.
Macron reportedly offered for both the countries to work together on the issues once Trump takes office.
US Election Results LIVE: President Biden to address nation on Thursday
US Election Results LIVE: President Biden will address the nation on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the White House, reported Reuters.
Biden will discuss the election results as well as the transition between administrations in the speech.
US Election Results LIVE: UN secretary general Guterres applauds American voters for ‘active participation’
US Election Results LIVE: Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the UN, commended American voters for their "active participation in the democratic process” on Wednesday, reported AP.
In a statement released by the international body, the UN chief also expressed the desire to work with the new administration to address pressing challenges facing the world.
US Election Results LIVE: Egypt's president congratulates Trump
US Election Results LIVE: Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed a renewed partnership between the two countries to achieve stability and peace in the Middle East.
El Sissi's office released a statement saying, “Egypt looks forward to completing the joint work with President Trump during his new term … in a way that benefits the Egyptian and American peoples and achieves stability, peace and development in the Middle East."
US Election Results LIVE: President Biden calls Donald Trump to congratulate him, invites him to White House
US Election Results LIVE: Sitting president Joe Biden called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his win, reported news agency AP. Biden also invited Trump to the White House for a transition meeting.
Earlier Vice President Kamala Harris had also called Trump to officially concede the election and to discuss a peaceful transition of power between administrations.
US Election Results LIVE: Trump and Harris agreed on importance of unifying country over phone call
US Election Results LIVE: The Trump campaign's communications director, Steven Cheung, released a statement detailing what happened in the phone call where Kamala Harris conceded the election to Donald Trump.
“President Donald J. Trump and vice-president Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory. President Trump acknowledged vice-president Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country,” he said.
US Election Results LIVE: Special counsel Jack Smith may drop cases against Trump
US Election Results LIVE: Special counsel Jack Smith is allegedly evaluating if two federal cases against Donald Trump can be dropped due to a Justice Department policy that prevents officials from prosecuting a sitting president, reported ABC News.
Trump had previously made a statement that he would fire Jack Smith “in two seconds” if he was elected president.
US Election Results LIVE: Harris calls Trump to concede election, discusses transition of power
US Election Results LIVE: Kamala Harris called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his win and concede the election, a senior Harris aide told Reuters.
Harris, who is expected to give a concession speech at Howard University later in the day, reportedly discussed “the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans,” with Trump who will become the 47th President of the United States of America.