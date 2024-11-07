Pentagon is ready to carry out lawful orders of Donald Trump

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told troops in a memo released on Thursday that the Pentagon was committed to an orderly transition to the incoming administration of Donald Trump, and that the military would not get involved in politics and was ready to carry out "all lawful orders". Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump was elected president on Tuesday, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House and ushering in a new U.S. leadership likely to test the resilience of democratic institutions at home and relations abroad.

During an interview last month, Trump was asked if he was expecting "chaos" on Election Day and he appeared to suggest the military could be deployed against citizens who oppose him.

In a memo to U.S. troops that was sent out on Wednesday night and publicly released on Thursday, Austin said. "The U.S. military will also continue to stand apart from the political arena; to stand guard over our republic with principle and professionalism; and to stand together with the valued allies and partners who deepen our security."

Trump's second term to bring unpredictability

America’s friends and foes alike remain wary as they await Trump’s return to office in January, wondering whether his second term will be filled with the kind of turbulence and unpredictability that characterised his first four years.

Critics say that during his 2017-21 administration Trump openly flouted norms of behavior in open pursuit of political support among U.S. troops, who are meant to be loyal to the U.S. Constitution, not to any party or political movement.

During his campaign, Trump talked about facing an "enemy from within".

Austin wrote: "As it always has, the U.S. military will stand ready to carry out the policy choices of its next Commander in Chief, and to obey all lawful orders from its civilian chain of command.

"You are the United States military - the finest fighting

force on Earth-and you will continue to defend our country, our Constitution, and the rights of all of our citizens," he added.