Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump in US presidential elections

US vice president Kamala Harris dialled Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him for winning the 2024 presidential election, AFP reported, citing one of her senior aides. Follow US elections LIVE updates here. Former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.(AP)

The aide said that Kamala Harris discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing Harris a shock defeat in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history.

Donald Trump needed 270 Electoral College votes to win his second presidency. His win in the swing state of Wisconsin pushed him over the 270 votes mark.

As of 2pm. ET, Trump had won 291 electoral votes to Harris' 223. Several states are yet to be counted.

Donald Trump is set to take oath as the President of the United States on January 20, 2025. He has a 75-day transition period to build out his team before Inauguration Day.

Earlier today, after securing a comfortable lead over Harris in popular vote, Donald Trump delivered a victory speech in Florida, thanking his family and the members of his campaign for helping him secure majority among US states.

“I want to thank my whole family, my amazing children. Now, we all think our children are amazing. Everybody here thinks their children are amazing. But Don, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, Barron, Laura, Jared, Kimberly, Michael, thank you all. What a help,” Trump said.

He then went on to congratulate his Republican running mate and Vice President-elect JD Vance. “I want to be the first to congratulate, now I can say, Vice President-elect of United States, JD Vance, and his absolutely remarkable and beautiful wife Usha Vance.”

Polls for weeks had shown a knife-edge race between Harris and the twice-impeached Trump, who would be the oldest ever president at the time of inauguration, the first felon president and only the second in history to serve non-consecutive terms.