US Presidential Election 2024 Live: An elections staffer hangs scanner tapes used in early voting at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center (AP Photo)

US Presidential Election 2024 Live: Millions of Americans went to polling stations on Tuesday, November 5, to vote for the next president of the United States. As results begin to roll in, this election represents a significant moment in American history, with Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris competing in what is considered one of the most important elections in years.

The race has been very close, and some experts believe that Kamala Harris, 60, might have a slight lead over Donald Trump, 78, in key states like Pennsylvania. During her campaign, Harris focused on important issues for many voters.

She promised to support the middle class, provide tax cuts for over 100 million Americans, make housing affordable and protect women's rights, especially regarding abortion.

Donald Trump also made bold promises, including boosting the economy, lowering energy costs, raising tariffs on foreign goods, particularly from China and starting a major deportation plan for undocumented immigrants.

Surveys before the election showed that the top concerns for voters included inflation, job security, healthcare, and the overall state of the economy. In the last days of her campaign, Harris framed the election as a fight for basic freedoms and women's rights, while Trump kept a strong stance, hinting that he might not accept the election results if he loses.

As the polls opened, both candidates urged people to vote. The first voting took place in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. Polls started closing at different times throughout the day and there was increased security in many cities to prevent any potential violence.

Here are the main highlights of the US election results

Deadlocked race: Polls continued to show a close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Polls continued to show a close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Voting issues: Long lines in several states, software glitches in Pennsylvania, and bomb threats in Georgia (deemed not credible) delayed voting.

Long lines in several states, software glitches in Pennsylvania, and bomb threats in Georgia (deemed not credible) delayed voting. Divided communities: Arab, Muslim, and progressive Americans faced a tough decision between two candidates seen as unfriendly to Palestine.

Arab, Muslim, and progressive Americans faced a tough decision between two candidates seen as unfriendly to Palestine. Global Watch: The world, from Gaza to Iran, closely monitored the US election, filled with trepidation, hope, and skepticism.

In their final rallies, Harris and Trump presented very different visions for the country. Harris spoke about unity and overcoming division, while Trump warned of a dark future under Democratic leadership.

The US has 50 states, most of which usually vote for the same party. A total of 538 electoral college votes are available, with a candidate needing 270 to win. If both candidates win the states that typically support them, Harris would still need 44 electoral votes, while Trump would need 51. This makes swing states, especially in the Rust Belt like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, crucial for both candidates.

In US politics, a swing state (also called a battleground state) is a state where both major parties—Democrats and Republicans—have equal or nearly equal support. This makes these states highly competitive during elections, especially in presidential races.

As the election results start coming in, Harris will be at Howard University in Washington, while Trump will have an election watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida. If she wins, Harris will make history as the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to become President of the United States.