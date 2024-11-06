Menu Explore
Who is Kash Patel, Donald Trump loyalist likely to be next CIA chief?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaishnawi Sinha
Nov 06, 2024 06:49 PM IST

Donald Trump emerged victorious in the US presidential election 2024, and is expected to appoint Kash Patel as the new chief of the CIA.

Donald Trump is all set to enter the White House once again after clinching victory in the US presidential elections 2024, having defeated his Democrat rival Kamala Harris.

Trump ally and former Republican House staffer Kashyap Patel (AP)(AP)
Trump ally and former Republican House staffer Kashyap Patel (AP)(AP)

After winning the elections, Trump will likely commence the process of choosing his cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials in the coming weeks.

Some of the top contenders for high-ranking posts are staunch Trump allies Jamie Dimon, Scott Bessent and John Paulson. However, Trump will likely hand over a major national security post to Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel.

A former Republican House staffer who served in various high-ranking staff roles in the defense and intelligence communities during Trump's first term, Patel has frequently appeared on the campaign trail to rally support for the candidate.

Who is Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel?

As of now, Kash Patel is the top contender to be appointed as the chief of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Many Trump allies have put forward Patel's name to be appointed as the CIA head, however, any position requiring Senate confirmation may be a challenge.

Considered an ultimate Trump loyalist, Patel was given the top chair in the group of advisors appointed to the former president during his tenure, when he was facing backlash issues regarding the Ukraine war.

Patel was on the National Security Council staff from the House Intelligence Committee in 2019, and impressed Trump with his ideas over several security and defence issues persisting in the United States.

Read more: On Donald Trump's win, US ally Israel's adversary Hamas invokes Joe Biden

Patel has leaned into controversy throughout his career. In an interview with Trump ally Steve Bannon last year, he promised to "come after" politicians and journalists perceived to be enemies of the president-elect.

During Trump's first term, Patel drew animosity from some more experienced national security officials, who saw him as volatile and too eager to please the then-president.

If Patel fails to secure the Senate vote to be appointed as the CIA head, it is likely that he will be given a position in the National Security Council by the Trump administration.

(With inputs from Reuters)

