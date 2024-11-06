On Donald Trump's win, US ally Israel's adversary Hamas invokes Joe Biden

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas reacted to the Republican candidate's victory in the United States presidential elections, saying that its stance will depend on the president-elect's policy on Palestinians.



"Our position on the new US administration depends on its positions and practical behaviour towards our Palestinian people, their legitimate rights and their just cause," AFP quoted Hamas as saying.



"We urge Trump to learn from (President Joe) Biden's mistakes," Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.



The conflict between Iran-backed Hamas and Israel escalated after the Palestinian group carried out coordinated attacks on the Jewish nation on October 7 last year.



Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.(Reuters)

What Trump's win means for Israel

Donald Trump's victory is a relief for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which clashed with Joe Biden-led Democratic administration over the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

The first Trump administration delivered major wins to Netanyahu, when it went against most of the world in recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and accepting Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.



Nearly two thirds of Israelis believe Trump would be better for Israel than his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris, Reuters quoted a survey from the Israel Democracy Institute.



Donald Trump, 78, staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the US presidency, four years after he was voted out by Joe Biden in a presidential race amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump's victory in the swing state of Wisconsin pushed him over the threshold of 270 votes. Trump had won 279 electoral votes to Harris' 223 with several states yet to be counted.He also led Harris by about 5 million votes in the popular count.



"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," Trump said early on Wednesday to a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.



(With agency inputs)