US Election: Donald Trump's second term as President to begin with these ‘firsts’

Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States on Wednesday, reclaiming a post he lost to Joe Biden four years ago. Former US President Donald Trump, from left, former US First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

Also, with his defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrats' presidential nominee, the 78-year-old Republican will begin his second term with several firsts to his name. These are:

(1.) When he takes oath in January, Trump will become the first incumbent to serve two non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in the late 1890s. Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President, served from 1885 to 1889 and 1893 to 1897.

Previously, the former was Commander-In-Chief from 2016 to 2020.

(2.) He is the first Republican in 20 years to win more popular votes than his challenger. In 2004, George W Bush won 62,040, 610 popular votes and 286 electoral votes against the Democrats' John Kerry (59,028,444 and 251 respectively).

(3.) He will be the first President in US history to have faced impeachment proceedings during his time in office. However, he was acquitted on all counts by the Senate in both cases.

The first impeachment was in 2019 over allegations Trump secretly sought help from Ukraine to boost his chances of a re-election. The second one came on January 13, 2021, a week after violence by his supporters at the US Capitol.

(4.) Trump, who was convicted of 34 felony counts in May, will be the first President to hold office while facing legal indictment. He will be sentenced on November 26.

The Republican leader was found guilty of falsifying business documents related to hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in a bid to buy her silence about their alleged affair.