Donald Trump wins against Kamala Harris, set to become 47th US President

Donald J Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, defeating incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris after months of campaigning on a promise to restore the 'American dream' and improve the country's economic conditions. Donald Trump was backed by billionaire Elon Musk.(AFP)

Trump, who was backed by billionaire Elon Musk, exited the White House four years back after losing the elections to Democratic rival Joe Biden. In 2024, he will be back in the White House after securing a landslide victory, proving his critics wrong.

Trump served his first term as US president from 2016 to 2020 after defeating Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. His second term seemed quite improbable due to his controversial exit in 2020 and a series of legal troubles earlier this year.

However, the billionaire businessman made a remarkable comeback and is set for his second innings in the White House.

2024 Presidential elections result 2024: Trump won all swing states

Donald Trump won the North Carolina swing state in the early projections, and maintained a close lead in all other key states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other swing states as well.



In Georgia, Trump made a striking comeback reclaiming the crucial battleground state that slipped from his grasp in 2020.

With this victory, he solidified his position and the turnaround gave a significant boost to the Republican Party as they moved closer to a win.

Trump's plan for his second innings at White House

Donald Trump when announcing his candidature for the 2024 Presidential elections said that the mass deportation operation, a new Muslim ban, tariffs on all imported goods and ‘freedom cities’ built on federal land would be parts of his initial plan.

Apart from that, much of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign was dominated by the investigations into former President Donald Trump and the subsequent charges against him.

But with less than a year until Election Day, Trump changed the course of the narrative against him by presenting a sweeping set of policy goals if and when wins a second term.

Israel, Russia, stance on immigration: What all worked in Trump's favour?

On key issues like the Ukraine-Russia conflict, immigration policies and the Israel-Hamas war, the former Republican president said that he would "encourage" Russia to attack any NATO member that didn't meet its financial obligations to the bloc instead of defending "delinquent" member nations.

He later softened that stance slightly but has also spoken of pulling out of NATO if members don't increase defence spending.

Trump also made a bold claim that he would end the war in Ukraine before his inauguration in January 2025, if elected.

On the Israel-Hamas conflict, Trump reiterated his support to Netanyahu but said Israel needs to get its offensive in Gaza over with quickly because it's "absolutely losing the PR war."

Trump's immigration policy, often hailed by his supporters has been clear since 2016. promised the largest deportation operation in US history if he is elected.