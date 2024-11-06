How US Media covered Trump victory? Meltdown at MSNBC, Fox sings eulogies

While most major US media outlets, including The Associated Press, were awaiting state-wise voting calls, the noticeably Trump-leaning network Fox News was the first to announce his victory on Wednesday morning at 1:46 am local time. Bret Baier sounded the alarm, “The Fox News decision desk can now officially project that Donald Trump will become the 47th President of the United States.” The network’s projection echoed what people watching the high-stakes contest had already realised. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures at supporters after speaking as he holds hands with former US First Lady Melania Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. (AFP)

Fox News reported Trump favourably throughout election process

Baier, however, didn’t hold back in singing praises for the now-reelected POTUS as “the biggest political phoenix from the ashes” in the history of US politics. Despite the early lead clues, a large number of votes in crucial battleground states were yet to be accounted for. Nevertheless, the Fox News anchor made the bold claim in advance.

Also read | Biden memes explode on social media as Kamala Harris trails

He added, “Even that he’s here at this moment, from January 7th, 2021, until now — is probably the biggest political phoenix from the ashes that we have ever seen in the history of politics,” as he referred to the infamous Capitol Hill insurrection of January 6, 2021. His fellow commentator Brit Hume chimed in, “In the days after January 6th, I remember sitting there I think with you, Bret, and I said, ‘This guy, Trump, he’s radioactive. Republicans have turned against him. They want rid of him. He’s an obstacle, he’s a problem.’”

“And I thought, I didn’t think a political comeback by him was possible. And yet, here we are. He is the toughest son of a gun I’ve ever seen, ever. I mean, all he’s had thrown at him? I would be in an insane asylum!”

Throughout this year’s election campaign, Fox has favourably illustrated headlines with Donald Trump as their prime attraction.

Joy Reid's meltdown on MSNBC during election coverage

Contrary to Fox’s being all in for Trump’s victory, the MSNBC election night panel took a sharp turn as liberal commentator Joy Reid lashed out as Florida votes ruled in Trump’s favour. During her meltdown, captured live on air, Reid slammed the Republican leader’s supporters, labelling the Sunshine State as “extremely right-wing fascist.”

As votes trickled in, with Trump taking the initial lead, Reid drew attention to the MAGA leader’s recent rallies and public appearances. “Think about the last two weeks and the things that Donald Trump has said into the TV that people could hear him say and do,” she said. Questioning how Trump gained the support of the people despite his controversial stance, she added, ‘The vulgarity in front of families with young children and the threats to do mass deportation and a violent start to his dictatorship on day one, you name it.”

Also read | Musk can't keep his calm, shares image with Trump

She said further, “If all of that gets you half of the votes... what does it tell you.”

“We need to really take a step back and think about what does that say about us.”

Consequently, political commentators took to their social media handles, calling out Reid’s response to Trump’s early victory. Colin Rugg noted, “MSNBC's Joy Reid is looking increasingly more concerned, appears to suggest that half the country is sick.” Fellow conservative commentator Ann Coulter sarcastically said, “This is turning out to be a good night to watch MSNBC.”

At the time of writing, The Associated Press has yet to call the race. As of now, “Trump has 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win presidency.” CNN is tracking a similar route.