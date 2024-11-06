Biden memes explode on social media as Kamala Harris trails

Hours ahead of voting calls and projections about who would win the 2024 US presidential cycle, the Game of Thrones-election crossover memes exploded on social media. Memes captioned, “Tell Kamala. I want her to know it was me,” echoed Olenna's final message to Cersei Lannister before her death in the hit series. The popular meme, inducing laughter among Donald Trump fans, turned the tables on how the same pop culture-inspired reference alluded to the Republican leader’s loss in the 2020 election four years ago. The Joe Biden "Tell Kamala. I want her to know it was me" meme echoes an iconic Game of Thrones moment.(X/Twitter)

Joe Biden-Game of Thrones meme becomes a popular hit

Conservative digital strategist for Blaze Media, Logan Hall, was among the first people to dig up the meme again from the archives, putting Joe Biden in Ornella’s post ringing up Kamala Harris before her projected loss in the 2024 election. The Biden-Harris meme especially took precedence on social media after initial reports of Biden sitting out his former vice president partner’s election night watch party. A White House official told the Washington Examiner, “Tonight, the president and First Lady will watch election results in the White House residence with longtime aides and senior White House staff.”

Also read | Musk can't keep his calm, shares image with Trump

Origins of the ‘Tell Kamala’ meme

This announcement fans the fire that is the alleged rift between Harris and Biden. Their professional relationship has appeared strained throughout this election cycle as the 81-year-old Democrat was purportedly toppled from his reelection seat earlier this year. Despite his initial endorsement of Kamala Harris after dropping out of the race, Biden has barely campaigned in her support since then. On top of that, the former US president put on a Trump 2024 cap during a 9/11 commemoration event in September, again kicking off a series of jokes and memes about how he had “endorsed” Trump for president.

Those identical hilarity-sparking remarks resurfaced on X/Twitter, as many joked about how Biden possibly voted for the Republican candidate and would be partying with him at this Florida private club, Mar-a-Lago.

“He totally voted for Trump after they pulled a coup on him,” a user wrote online. Others poked fun at his age, saying, “It will be after 4 PM. He can’t make it,” or it was “past his bedtime.”

Either way, Logan Hall’s Biden-GOT crossover meme seemed to have won over the Internet. At the time of writing, the tweet has amassed over 2.5 million views, with netizens hailing it as the “golden meme of the night.”

Also read | Barron Trump casts first-ever ballot, proud mom Melania shares pic; family reunion at Mar-a-Lago

What if Biden was still pursuing his second-term bid?

These memes erupted on social media just in time for a ‘what if’ pulled by a new YouGov poll determining the 46th POTUS would have fared against Donald Trump if he had never dropped out of the race. Even though the MAGA leader has officially trumped Harris in the race, the YouGov survey suggested she was still a better replacement.

Only 41% of survey respondents from a tally of 1,103 citizens said they would have supported Biden’s second-term bid. Meanwhile, a 48% majority backed Trump in the speculative pol. This initial popularity survey saw Harris gaining on Trump, with 49% favouring her instead. Moreover, the ‘not sure’ or ‘would not vote’ responses tally stood at 8% for the Biden-Trump competition, more than double the 3% who said the same for Harris vs Trump.