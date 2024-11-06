Musk can't keep his calm, shares image with Trump

Celebrations seemed to have kicked off early at Donald Trump's private club on Tuesday. Wholeheartedly pledging his support to the Republican leader, billionaire Elon Musk has been a staunch MAGA fan during this year's presidential election campaign since the July 13 attempt on Trump's life. Tuesday, November 5: Donald Trump, UFC's Dana White and Elon Musk caught in a dialogue at the former president's election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago beach resort in Florida.(X/Twitter)

The Tesla boss was one of the key high-profile presences at the former president's exclusive star-studded party at Mar-a-Lago beach resort on Tuesday night, November 5.

Reports emerged beforehand, insisting that the X/Twitter boss would be spending the night with the MAGA leader on Election Day. The US Sun had previously reported that several events of varying exclusivity would be held at the Trump landmark. One of these, presumably attended by the SpaceX founder was hosted for a closed gathering. The New York Times stated, “…dinner for a small number of donors… and an even smaller gathering for those who will hang out with him during the evening,” would be one of the prime attractions of the night.

Elon Musk at Donald Trump's star-studded Mar-a-Lago election night watch party

An overenthusiastic Musk ultimately shared an inside picture of his invigorating conversations with the former POTUS from the election watch party in Palm Beach, Florida.

With individual state outcomes trickling out gradually, and the initial stages of the procedure heavily favouring Donald Trump, Elon shared on X, formerly Twitter, “🇺🇸🇺🇸 The future is gonna be so 🔥 🇺🇸🇺🇸.” The dynamic click snapped UFC's Dana White sandwiched between an eager Trump and his keen listener Musk.

Page Six added to the story, stating that the SpaceX boss attended the event with one of his children. A snap from the Tuesday night gala captured him carrying a young one on his shoulders

Several others from Trump's inner circle graced the Mar-a-Lago fest. His sons Barron, Don Jr and Eric, daughter Ivanka, wife Melania, and daughter-in-law Lara were some of the most prominent stellar guests. Tiffany Trump, her husband Michael Boulos, Caitlyn Jenner and Dana White were also in attendance at the star-studded soiree.

Check out Elon Musk's picture with Donald Trump: