UFC chief Dana White brutally slams Harris amid VP's media blitz, ‘She is incapable of…’

Dana White can't take any more of Kamala Harris' media blitz. With just a few weeks left until Election Day, both the Democratic nominee and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, are going all out with TV appearances. However, the vice president's back-to-back interviews have left the UFC chief far from impressed. The 55-year-old did not hold back on his criticism of Harris on social media Thursday night. FILE - Dana White, president of UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas, on Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)

UFC chief Dana White slams Harris amid media blitz

White shared a much-ridiculed snippet of Harris' appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Earlier this week, she sat down for an interview with the 60-year-old comedian, where she was asked about the “major changes” she would make if elected, in contrast to Joe Biden's administration.

In the nearly two-minute clip, shared by the UFC CEO on X, formerly Twitter, Harris can be seen stumbling over her words while trying to answer the question. The businessman and commentator lambasted Harris over her “incompetent” response, saying that her answer to Colbert's question “should scare everyone.”

“I don’t like to post a lot of political content, but this clip should scare EVERYONE. She is the sitting VP and running for President of the United States. She is incapable of putting a sentence together without a teleprompter and even she appears to know she is in way over her head. This election is very important and this along with the many other clips of her attempting to answer questions should SCARE THE S**T OUT OF YOU!!!” White wrote.

Why is Harris facing backlash for interview with Stephen Colbert?

On Tuesday, Colbert asked Harris, “You are a member of the present administration, but under a Harris administration, what would the major changes be, and what would stay the same?” “Sure, well I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” the Democratic nominee began.

“I've noticed,” Colbert quipped. “So that would be one change in terms of – but also I think it’s important to say with 28 days to go, I’m not Donald Trump,” Harris continued.

“And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president, it is about – frankly, I love the American people, and I believe in our country. I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people.”

She went on to say, “You know, we have aspirations, we have dreams. We have incredible work ethic.” “And I just believe that we can create and build upon the success we’ve achieved in a way that we continue to grow opportunity and in that way, grow the strength of our nation.”