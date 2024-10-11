Donald Trump announces his youngest daughter Tiffany is pregnant: ‘So, that's nice’

Congratulations are in order for Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos, who are expecting their first child. Donald Trump announced the news about his youngest daughter's pregnancy during his speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday. This will be the former president's 11th grandchild. Donald Trump announces his youngest daughter Tiffany's pregnancy during his speech at the Detroit Economic Club

Trump announces daughter Tiffany is pregnant

Trump broke the news while addressing the crowd at the non-profit organisation in Michigan. During his speech, the GOP nominee recognized several guests in the crowd, including businessman Massad Boulos, saying, “He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael,” before calling his son-in-law “a very exceptional young guy.”

He went on to praise his 30-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his second wife, Marla Maples, saying, “And she’s an exceptional young woman.” “And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice,” Trump said as he made his daughter's pregnancy public. As the news was kept under wraps until today, the crowd broke into loud cheers as he made the revelation, per New York Post.

Tiffany, the only child of Trump and the 60-year-old American actress, has mostly kept away from the spotlight. Despite her father's very public life, she has opted out of the political scene since her father first ran for the White House in 2016. However, in 2020, she gave a speech during the Republican National Convention and also supported her father during the 2024 convention in July.

Throughout her life, she has mostly kept her personal life private. She was primarily raised by her mother, Maples, in California, according to People. There had been rumours about Tiffany having a strained relationship with Trump. However, in 2017, she told the magazine. “I really have an emotional bond with [Donald Trump], and he was always just the funniest, most loving father.”