Trump accuses CBS of editing 60 Minutes interview with Harris: ‘Fake news scam’

Donald Trump has called for the removal of CBS News' license. In a social media post shared Wednesday, the former president alleged that the network edited its 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris to make her look "more Presidential." The GOP nominee lashed out against the producers, accusing the network of "election interference" and pushing a "fake news scandal."

Trump blasts CBS for editing Harris' 60 Minutes interview

The Republican presidential candidate slammed the network and his rival “Lyin' Kamala” in a series of heated posts shared on his social media platform, Truth Social. In a message sent early Wednesday, Trump claimed that “the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced (“cut and pasted”) Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought.”

Trump alleged that CBS made the “illegal changes” to make the vice president look “'more Presidential,' or a least, better.” “It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation,” he went on, adding, “This is a stain on the reputation of 60 Minutes that is not recoverable…It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS! The public is owed a MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE APOLOGY! This is an open and shut case, and must be investigated, starting today!”

The next day (Thursday), Trump again criticised the network for allegedly changing Harris' answers. “A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes,” he wrote, adding that the Democratic nominee's “real answer was crazy or dumb.” “So they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better,” the ex-prez claimed.

Trump again decried the interview as “A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal.” “TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference. She is a Moron, and the Fake News Media wants to hide that fact. An UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!!! The Dems got them to do this and should be forced to concede the Election? WOW!” he added.