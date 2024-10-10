Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump accuses CBS of editing 60 Minutes interview with Harris: ‘Fake news scam’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 10, 2024 07:31 PM IST

Trump alleged that CBS made the “illegal changes” to make the vice president look “more Presidential, or a least, better.”

Donald Trump has called for the removal of CBS News' license. In a social media post shared Wednesday, the former president alleged that the network edited its 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris to make her look “more Presidential.” The GOP nominee lashed out against the producers, accusing the network of “election interference” and pushing a “fake news scandal.”

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at the Santander Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at the Santander Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Trump blasts CBS for editing Harris' 60 Minutes interview

The Republican presidential candidate slammed the network and his rival “Lyin' Kamala” in a series of heated posts shared on his social media platform, Truth Social. In a message sent early Wednesday, Trump claimed that “the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced (“cut and pasted”) Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought.”

Trump alleged that CBS made the “illegal changes” to make the vice president look “'more Presidential,' or a least, better.” “It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation,” he went on, adding, “This is a stain on the reputation of 60 Minutes that is not recoverable…It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS! The public is owed a MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE APOLOGY! This is an open and shut case, and must be investigated, starting today!”

The next day (Thursday), Trump again criticised the network for allegedly changing Harris' answers. “A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes,” he wrote, adding that the Democratic nominee's “real answer was crazy or dumb.” “So they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better,” the ex-prez claimed.

Trump again decried the interview as “A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal.” “TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference. She is a Moron, and the Fake News Media wants to hide that fact. An UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!!! The Dems got them to do this and should be forced to concede the Election? WOW!” he added.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On