Kamala Harris visibly cornered in a tough ‘60 Minutes’ interview, MAGA feels 'this interview is ending her campaign'

Vice President Kamala Harris looked very uncomfortable and out of words as she tried to answer tough questions on CBS News' 60 Minutes. Host Bill Whitaker scrutinised her over the Biden administration's handling of border policies, how would she pay for her economic plan, and how she’d confront Russia over its war in Ukraine. Kamala Harris was interviewed on Monday night by Bill Whitaker of CBS(CBS)

Whitaker, acknowledging his years of reporting on border issues, noted that there was an ‘historic flood’ of undocumented immigrants in the first three years of Harris's administration, asking, “Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?”

To which Harris reiterated her claim, "It's a long-standing problem, and solutions are at hand, and from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions," Harris responded.

Despite her statements, Whitaker pushed back for clarity, asking again about the initial handling of the surge. “What I was asking was, was it a mistake to kind of allow that flood to happen in the first place?”

"I think the policies that we have been proposing are about fixing a problem, not promoting a problem, okay," Harris responded.

"But the numbers did quadruple under your watch," Whitaker interjected.

"And the numbers today because of what we have done, we have cut the flow of illegal immigration by half," Harris continued, as Whitaker attempted to ask the question a third time. “We have cut the flow of fentanyl by half, but we need Congress to be able to act, to actually fix the problem.”

Kamala Harris: Won't meet Putin to negotiate a solution to end war

On efforts to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict Harris further stated she would not meet bilaterally with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a solution to end the war in Ukraine.

“Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine,” she said.

However she again ducked a question on Ukraine's NATO membership. She avoided answering whether she would support the effort to expand the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, to include Ukraine, saying she would “deal with if and when it arrives at that point.”

Whitaker calls out Kamala for being handed the Democratic nomination, she responds

Kamala was left stunned to a question on her wild card entry into the 2024 elections. "Was democracy best served by President Biden stepping down and basically handing you a nomination?...That's not really the way our system was intended to work," Whitaker asked

“Joe Biden made a decision that history is going to show is rare among leaders which was to put country before self. I am proud to have earned the support of vast majority of delegates and receive endorsements from leaders around this country from every background and walk of life”

Whitaker corners Walz over his misleading statement on Tiananmen Square

In a very pointed question on Walz's misleading quote claiming he was present in HongKong during the Tiananmen Square massacre Whitaker asked, "Isn't that kind of misrepresentation more than being a knucklehead'

An embarassed Tim Walz replied, "I think the folks know who I am. I think they know the difference between expressing emotion, telling a story but getting a date wrong rather than a pathalogical liar like Donald Trump.

To which Whitaker pressed, “can you be trusted”. Walz replied, “I can, I think I can. I will own up to being be a knucklehead at times but folks closest to me know that I keep my word.”

MAGA elated after 60 Minutes interview

Trump supporters widely circulated the clips from the 60 minutes interview with exclamation, “60 minutes is ending the Kamala - Walz campaign tonight..”