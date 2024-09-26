Tim Walz meeting with Alex Soros sends MAGA into a meltdown, 'why is he bowing'

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently met with Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, at Alex's New York City apartment. Tim Walz and Alex Soros

The meeting sparked criticism from Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who called Alex Soros a “puppet master”.

Ramaswamy shared photos of the event on social media, saying, “If you squint, you can see the strings on the marionette,” implying that Soros controls Democratic leaders.

Elon Musk criticized Soros for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that both Soros and his father have contributed significantly to Harris and the Democratic Party's campaigns.

Soros' continued support of Tim Walz and Kamala Harris sparks accusations…

Soros assumed control of his father’s $25 billion philanthropic empire in 2023 and has made it clear that he intends to continue supporting progressive causes. His funding has extended to backing Democratic candidates, including Tim Walz and Vice President Harris.

Soros’ involvement in Democratic politics has fueled accusations from the right, particularly as his financial support often goes to key figures and campaigns across the country.

This recent meeting was the second time in the past month that Governor Walz had connected with Alex Soros. In August, Soros and his wife, Huma Abedin—best known as a former aide to Hillary Clinton—met with Walz during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Following that encounter, Soros expressed his enthusiasm for Walz on social media, stating he had been “Walzified” and “Walzpilled.”

Soros' excitement was again apparent following this recent gathering in New York. He shared his pleasure at hosting Walz, who is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party and is currently considered a contender for the vice-presidential nomination in the upcoming election.

Soros called it an “honour” to welcome the governor into his home, a meeting that has fueled further speculation about Walz’s ambitions on the national stage.