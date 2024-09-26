‘Transgender surgeries for minors, taxpayer-funded reparations’: Donald Trump lays out ‘Kamala’s Project 2025’

Donald Trump has taken to social media to reveal “Kamala’s Project 2025” in a sarcastic post. Project 2025 is known to be a 900-page policy ‘wish list’ for the next Republican president. Donald Trump lays out ‘Kamala’s Project 2025’ (Photo by JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

In a list Trump shared, he added points like “Citizenship for 20 million illegals” and “Ban gas-powered cars” as part of Kamala Harris’ Project 2025. Other points he added were “Ban fracking,” “Transgender surgeries for minors,” “Taxpayer-funded reparations,” “Pack the U.S. Supreme Court,” and “Government and big tech censorship.”

The former president further suggested Harris would call for “Cashless bail for violent criminals” and “Use tax dollars to fund abortions.” The three final points Trump added were “Enforce racist affirmative action,” “Mandate vaccinations,” and “Require government approval to buy a gun.”

Donald Trump says he has ‘nothing to do with Project 2025’

Notably, early in the ABC News presidential debate, Harris said, "What you're going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025, that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again.”

Trump replied, "I have nothing to do with Project 2025.” The former president has repeatedly disavowed the document.

While the Harris campaign and its surrogates have often discussed the project in speeches and interviews, Trump started pushing away from the document in July. "I know nothing about Project 2025," he previously posted on Truth Social. "I have no idea who is behind it.”

"I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” Trump added.

Project 2025 is a political initiative published by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. It was published back in 2022.

During the presidential debate against Harris, Trump said the ideas included in the document were "some good, some bad.” "But it makes no difference," he added. "I have nothing to do (with it)."