MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle compared Donald Trump and Kamala Harris after her recent interview with the vice president, saying the veep came across as “perfectly reasonable.” The interview covered various topics, including the economy, immigration and reproductive rights. MSNBC host compares Kamala to Trump, 'he gets so much credit' but 'she’s a great interviewer' (AP/PTI) (AP09_11_2024_000003B)(AP)

Following the interview, Ruhle spoke to All In anchor Chris Hayes, where she compared Harris’ “normal” responses to comments her Republican opponent made.

“What’s crazy is that Donald Trump gets so much credit—and has for the last nine years—of the fact that, you know, people have access to him and he says what he thinks and he just lets it rip. But much of what he says either doesn’t make sense or it’s not true,” Ruhle said, adding that on the other hand, Harris was “actually was perfectly reasonable."

“There are some things she’s not giving you a direct answer on—because she’s a politician,” Ruhle added.

‘You might not have liked all her answers, but she had one for every single question’

Harris said in the interview that taxes would not be raised on Americans who make over $400,000 annually. She again spoke about her plans to provide a $6,000 tax credit for parents of newborns, $25,000 in down-payment aid for first-time homebuyers, as well as a $50,000 tax credit for small businesses.

Ruhle agreed with Hayes on the fact that Harris has been “deft” and “adept” in the interviews she has done since she became the Democratic nominee. “What do you do if you’re her campaign and hear people go over and over, ‘I don't know what her policies are.’ You could say, 'We have this book that is 82 pages.’ I guarantee there are people who watched tonight and said, ‘Oh, taxes only increase if you make over 400 grand,’” Ruhle said.

“They’re not really reading the 82-page plan. And so I think the more—and she doesn’t necessarily have to do it with us—the more she sits down, she’s a great interviewer,” Ruhe added. “I sat down with her for 25 minutes. You might not have liked all her answers, but she had one for every single question.”