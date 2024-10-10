Joe Biden busts Trump and MAGA's 'avalanche of lies' over Hurricane Milton, ‘we don’t control the weather'

As Hurricane Milton batters the Florida coast president Joe Biden engaged in a war of words with Donald Trump over his accusations of weak government response to the catastrophe, calling them an 'avalanche of lies' and 'increasingly bizarre'. US President Joe Biden speaks on Hurricane Milton in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Bloomberg)

During a White House gathering with key officials, President Biden emphasized the dangers of spreading misinformation, stating, “In recent weeks, we have witnessed a shocking and relentless wave of disinformation that is unsettling communities.”

During the briefing, Biden talked about unverified claims circulated by Trump and his Republican supporters, including assertions about FEMA aid distribution and alleged property confiscations. "Former President Trump has driven this wave of falsehoods," Biden stated.

Republicans allege that FEMA isn’t doing enough to help survivors, while false rumours claims that people taking federal relief money could see their land seized or that FEMA is halting trucks full of supplies.

"There are unfounded claims that those impacted will only receive $750 in assistance, and that federal funds are being redirected to support migrants. Those claims are utterly false."

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, FEMA so far has given out $344 million. But the agency has faced complaints in the past that the process is too bureaucratic.

Earlier, Trump belittled the Biden administration's response during a rally in Pennsylvania, labelling it the "worst hurricane response since Katrina."

In a further rebuttal, Biden addressed conspiracy theories promoted by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who alleged that the federal government manipulates weather patterns. “The claims are becoming increasingly bizarre,” Biden remarked. “To suggest we can control the weather is just absurd.”

Later, Biden expressed his frustration with the spread of misinformation, calling it “un-American” and revealing his confusion over Trump's motives, stating, “I simply don’t know what he gains from it.” When asked if he considered reaching out to Trump to urge him to stop, Biden dismissed the idea as implausible.

What is FEMA's role?

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set up to provide federal assistance to state or tribal governments. But the disaster has to exceed their ability to respond, meaning that not all disasters end up getting federal help. The president approves disaster declarations. Hence, FEMA isn’t assuming control of Milton's response as a lot of that falls to the state and affected communities.