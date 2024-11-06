Election night fever: Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk to attend star-studded Mar-a-Lago mansion party | Report

Ivanka Trump is expected to join her father, Donald Trump, at Mar-a-Lago on election night, November 5. The former First daughter, who along with her husband, Jared Kushner, was a senior advisor in her father's initial administration, has mostly maintained a distance from his 2024 campaign trail. Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk will reportedly attend Donald Trump's election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago.(Instagram - The Museum of Space History )

However, a source recently told Page Six that the 43-year-old socialite will be there by his side at his Florida private club, the reported site of several exclusive events throughout the night as a star-studded attendance awaits the presidential election’s outcome.

Ivanka Trump's husband on them rejoining Donald Trump's team

The reported announcement has yet to be officially confirmed by Ivanka’s side. It comes a week after her husband told the New York Times there was “zero” chance of them resuming their posts as the former president’s confidantes and companions during the final stretch of the reelection campaign. Kushner added, “made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent.”

Swiftly departing from their positions on Team Trump, the couple made a significant career switch after the 2020 election defeat. They’ve since pursued an intimately extravagant lifestyle in Miami with their three young children. Although this switch also saw ‘Javanka’ become a part of a largely Democrat-led community, Kushner established in the NYT exclusive that they were still “rooting for him – obviously, we’re proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”

Ivanka Trump's cryptic post on the eve of Election Day

Trump’s second child also noticeably pushed a post capturing snippets of her birthday celebrated on October 30. Glaringly, the post hit social media on Election Day eve. The lengthy message boasting life lessons is now also being seen as a cryptic message, possibly addressed to her dad. Her tweet/IG post, quoting Dolly Parton and Carl Jung, among others, has a lot to do with love for family, but most importantly, it celebrates forgiving people. “Forgive people – it frees you more than anyone else.”

Who else will be at Trump's election night Mar-a-Lago party

In addition to Ivanka’s reported potential presence at Mar-a-Lago, staunch MAGA supporter billionaire Elon Musk is expected to be there. The Times and the Sun US previously reported that the Tesla boss will also be at one of these election night watch parties at Mar-a-Lago.

The gathering will reportedly include “dinner for a small number of donors… and an even smaller gathering for those who will hang out with him during the evening.”

Beyond the inclusion of familiar MAGA cronies at the event, “groups” loaded up in a “caravan of busses” from a local Hilton hotel will add to the crowd, according to a source. This crowd outside of Trump’s inner circle has been provided “crazy security,” with “bomb sniffing dogs” boarding the bus as well.

