Ivanka Trump talks about ‘forgiving people, life lessons’ after skipping Trump 2024 campaign

The 2024 presidential election is coming to a close, and Ivanka Trump, the former first daughter who played a huge advisor role during her father's presidency, is still sitting out of the limelight. The 43-year-old took a moment to reflect on her past learnings and life lessons in an Instagram post celebrating her recent birthday. United States President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump at the White House in Washington.(AP File Photo)

On the eve of the election, where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in a fierce battle, Ivanka shared quotes from Dolly Parton, Henry David Thoreau, and Carl Jung, offering her insights on life and personal growth.

Ivanka Trump quotes Dolly Parton, Carl Jung on Election eve

Taking to her social media a day before the United States votes to choose its 47th president, Ivanka Trump emphasised the importance of nurturing relationships, stating, “Family and friends are everything.” She previously cited her reason for stepping back from the campaign as prioritizing her family and children. “Approach life with love and positivity. Dolly Parton said, ‘I don’t criticize and condemn; I love and accept,’” Ivanka wrote as her 14th life lesson.

Drawing from the wisdom of Esther Perel, she acknowledged that “the quality of your relationships determines the quality of your life.” Ivanka also described the transformative power of forgiveness, declaring, “Forgive people—it frees you more than anyone else.”

She referenced the wisdom of American naturalist and essayist Henry David Thoreau, encouraging herself and others to focus their time and energy on what truly matters. Mrs Kushner then moved on to Carl Jung, stating, “Thinking is difficult; that’s why most people judge. What you judge, you cannot understand. Instead, observe, study, and learn.”

With a nod to ancient wisdom, Ivanka quoted Marcus Aurelius, emphasizing the power of self-mastery: “You have power over your mind—not outside events.”

Since Donald Trump declared his candidacy for the 2024 election, Ivanka has largely stayed out of the public eye. However, she occasionally lends her support through brief statements, such as one she made following a July assassination attempt on Trump.

While she did make an appearance on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 18, Ivanka had previously indicated in November 2022 that she would be stepping back from the political arena after her father's announcement to run for president again.

Will Ivanka Trump make a comeback in Politics?

A source previously told the Daily Mail that while the chances of both Ivanka and Jared Kushner returning to politics are low, we cannot completely rule out the possibility. "I can't see her doing anything that would take her away from Florida and her family," the insider said. “However, perhaps Donald would appoint her for a foreign trip; she might travel with him occasionally or work on a special project—nothing involving day-to-day responsibilities.”

Ivanka is a mother of three kids: daughter Arabella Rose Kushner, 13, and sons Joseph Frederick Kushner, 10, and Theodore James Kushner, 8. Earlier, the former first daughter fueled some rift rumours with her father after she took her kids to Taylor Swift’s concert just days after the popstar endorsed Trump’s rival Kamala Harris, while also blasting the Republican nominee for misusing AI.

"I love my father very much," she said in a statement in November 2022. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."