Michael Jordan blasts bogus Trump 'endorsement' after LeBron James backs Harris

Basketball icon Michael Jordan has set the record straight about the fake presidential endorsement of Donald Trump circulating on social media. Following a viral post claiming that the six-time NBA champion had publicly backed the former president ahead of the 2024 election, Jordan's representatives have hit back at the claims. Former NBA player Michael Jordan(AP)

The timing couldn't be more interesting as the response came on the heels of Ohio Senator JD Vance taking a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris's speaking style, likening her to the “Michael Jordan of using a lot of words to say very little.”

Michael Jordan hits back at Trump's endorsement claims

The former president has been in the spotlight lately for a string of questionable claims, ranging from Taylor Swift's fake endorsement to those involving Vice President Kamala Harris’s crowd size. One particularly wild rumour claims that Michael Jordan has “become the latest to endorse Donald Trump for President.” This assertion didn’t come from Trump directly but was instead whipped up by enthusiastic MAGA supporters trying to lend it an air of authenticity.

Also read: US Election results with AI, how Perplexity will help you navigate elections

Speaking to The Independent, representatives for the basketball player made it clear that Jordan has not endorsed either candidate. “There is absolutely no truth to the claim that Michael Jordan has made an endorsement in the presidential election,” they said.

Michael Jordan has historically been cautious about political endorsements. In 1990, he refused to endorse Democrat Harvey Gantt for the North Carolina U.S. Senate. Though he considered donating to Gantt's campaign at his mother's urging, he preferred not to speak on matters concerning those he didn’t know well.

LeBron James backs Kamala Harris

The fake report claiming Michael Jordan's support for Trump follows closely on the heels of LeBron James endorsing Kamala Harris, Trump's opponent in the upcoming election. This endorsement comes after Trump ridiculed James during the 2020 election when he expressed his support for Joe Biden.

In a passionate social media post, the 39-year-old Lakers star emphasised the importance of the choice he faces for his family, stating, "What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!" His post also featured clips of racist comments made by Trump and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, concluding with the powerful message: “Hate takes us back.”

JD Vance compares Kamala Harris to Michael Jordan

Earlier, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, made some pointed remarks about the Democratic nominee. In an interview released on Thursday with podcaster Joe Rogan, Vance voiced his irritation with Harris’s speeches, calling them lengthy but devoid of meaningful content. "I give a lot of speeches, so there's an actual skill to this," Vance noted, implying that Harris’s speaking style epitomizes excessive wordiness. “I think she is the Michael Jordan of using as many words as possible to say as little as possible. There's actually a certain gift that she has," he added.

Also read: Imane Khelif row: What is 5-Alpha reductase deficiency found in Boxer’s leaked medical report?

He also argued that her remarks about justice and political rivalry contradict her history of prosecuting opponents, suggesting she is projecting her own tactics onto Trump.