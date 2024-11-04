US Election 2024 live updates: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris prepare for final push in ‘battleground’ states

US Election 2024 live: US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024.

US Election 2024 live: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will visit the battleground states on Monday for one final campaign push before voting on November 5. Trump and Harris will even hold duelling rallies in the industrial city of Pittsburgh. Harris will spend all her energies in Pennsylvania, where 19 electoral college votes could be the largest asset to increase her chances for a US presidency. The Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas, including Allentown, and end with a late-night rally with Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Heading into her final phase of the campaign, Harris has avoided mentioning her contender and sounded optimistic by promising a generational change in leadership. The vice president's campaign theme has embraced the tone of her earlier phase where she pitched her “politics of joy” and “freedom” against Trump, who Harris accused of seeking “revenge”.

“From the very start, our campaign has not been about being against something. It is about being for something,” Harris said Sunday evening at Michigan State University.

Trump will hold four rallies in three battleground states -Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania—before entering the final phase of his campaign. The Republican has focused on migration and the economy as key themes, even as he termed his political opponents “enemies from within.”

On Sunday in Pennsylvania, Trump repeated allegations of voter fraud, signalling that he may not accept a defeat. The former President claimed that the “demonic” Democrats were “fighting so hard to steal this damn thing,” despite there being no evidence of voter fraud. He also seemingly mocked his own supporters, calling them stupid if they did not go vote.

More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes as of Sunday, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab, which tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.