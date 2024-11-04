US Election 2024 live updates: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris prepare for final push in ‘battleground’ states
US Election 2024 live: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will visit the battleground states on Monday for one final campaign push before voting on November 5. Trump and Harris will even hold duelling rallies in the industrial city of Pittsburgh. Harris will spend all her energies in Pennsylvania, where 19 electoral college votes could be the largest asset to increase her chances for a US presidency. The Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas, including Allentown, and end with a late-night rally with Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey....Read More
Heading into her final phase of the campaign, Harris has avoided mentioning her contender and sounded optimistic by promising a generational change in leadership. The vice president's campaign theme has embraced the tone of her earlier phase where she pitched her “politics of joy” and “freedom” against Trump, who Harris accused of seeking “revenge”.
“From the very start, our campaign has not been about being against something. It is about being for something,” Harris said Sunday evening at Michigan State University.
Trump will hold four rallies in three battleground states -Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania—before entering the final phase of his campaign. The Republican has focused on migration and the economy as key themes, even as he termed his political opponents “enemies from within.”
On Sunday in Pennsylvania, Trump repeated allegations of voter fraud, signalling that he may not accept a defeat. The former President claimed that the “demonic” Democrats were “fighting so hard to steal this damn thing,” despite there being no evidence of voter fraud. He also seemingly mocked his own supporters, calling them stupid if they did not go vote.
More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes as of Sunday, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab, which tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.
US Election 2024 live: Here's how you can register to vote; know documents required
US Election 2024 live: Voting for the US presidential election 2024 will take place on November 5, with all the polling booths likely to be open by 6 am EST.
The polling process is expected to end by 8 pm local time, and the counting of the ballots will commence shortly after. It is expected that the results of the US election 2024 will be declared on November 6, but the close call in swing states can lead to a slight delay.
While people across the country will be lining up to cast their ballots on November 5, it is important to know that each voter is required to register themself to be eligible to vote on the polling day. Read more
US Election 2024 live: Dollar drops as survey results tilt in favour of Harris
US Election 2024 live: The dollar dropped and US Treasuries rallied as investors walked back bets on Donald Trump winning the presidential election after weekend polls indicated Kamala Harris was gaining ground.
An index of the greenback dropped the most in six weeks. Ten-year Treasury yields fell 10 basis points to 4.28%. The Mexican peso — which tumbled in the aftermath of Trump’s 2016 victory — was among the top performing major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.
Harris received some encouraging signals from an ABC News and Ipsos poll giving her a 49%-46% edge nationally against Trump in the race for the White House. Other surveys showed the two candidates poised for a photo finish, with voters narrowly split both nationally and across the pivotal swing states. (Bloomberg)
US Election 2024 live: Trump victory may lead to stronger dollar
US Election 2024 live: A victory of Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections could lead to a stronger US dollar says a report by Barclays.
The report noted that in previous US presidential elections, such as in 2019, a possible Trump win was also linked with expectations of a stronger dollar.
The report said "one key difference this time compared with 2019 is that a potential Trump victory would likely imply a stronger USD. This would likely complicate the policy calculus for some - but, importantly, not all - central banks in Emerging Asia".
As per the report, this anticipated strength in the dollar may influence the monetary policy strategies of some central banks, particularly in emerging markets across Asia. (ANI)
