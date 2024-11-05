What is the voting start and close time for each US state: Check full list

The election day is only hours away, several Americans will soon head to their respective polling stations to cast their vote on Tuesday, November 5. The opening and closing times vary from state to state by hours. In addition, there are 15 states which are divided into two time zones. The states will start reporting the poll results only after the polls close in the region, as reported by CBS News. Americans head to polls on November 5, with varying opening and closing times across states. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo(REUTERS)

When will the polls open in the United States?

The polls will open as early as 5 am ET on the East Coast in certain locations in Vermont and polling places in all or parts of five more states open at 6 am ET. There will be no in-person polling stations in Oregon as it is a mail-by-vote state.

Here is the exact time of polls opening in various states:

Vermont: Between 5 am to 10 am ET (depending upon the town the voter is voting from)

Connecticut: 6 am ET

Kentucky: 6 am ET (In the West, polling sites will open at 7 a.m. ET)

Maine: 6 am ET (Polling locations open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. depending on town population.)

New Jersey: 6 am ET

New York: 6 am ET

Virginia: 6 am ET

North Carolina: 6:30 am ET

Ohio: 6:30 am ET

West Virginia: 6:30 am ET

Alabama: 7 am ET

Delaware: 7 am ET

District of Columbia: 7 am ET

Florida: 7 am ET (8 a.m. ET in parts of the Florida Panhandle on Central time)

Georgia: 7 am ET

New Hampshire: 7 am ET (Opening times vary by county with the earliest starting at 7 a.m. ET)

Illinois: 7 am ET

Indiana: 7 am ET

Kansas: 7 am (Varies by county)

Louisiana: 7 am ET

Maryland: 7 am ET

Massachusetts: 7 am ET

Michigan: 7 am ET (Polling sites in four Upper Peninsula counties open at 8 a.m. ET)

Missouri: 7 am ET

Pennsylvania: 7 am ET

Rhode Island: 7 am ET (Polls in New Shoreham open at 9 a.m. ET)

South Carolina: 7 am ET

Wyoming: 7 am ET

Arizona: 8 am ET

Iowa: 8 am ET

Minnesota: 8 am ET (Counties with a population of less than 500 are not required to open until 11 a.m. ET)

Mississippi: 8 am ET

Oklahoma: 8 am ET

North Dakota: 8 am ET (Polls start opening at 8 a.m. ET and vary by county)

South Dakota: 8 am ET (Polling locations in the west open at 9 a.m. ET)

Tennessee: 8 am ET

Texas: 8 am ET (Polling sites in three western counties open at 9 a.m. ET)

Wisconsin: 8 am ET

Arkansas: 8:30 am ET

Colorado: 9 am ET

Montana: 9 am ET (Polling sites in counties with less than 400 registered voters can open as late as 2 p.m. ET)

Nebraska: 9 am ET

Nevada: 9 am ET (Polling sites open at 10 a.m. ET except for City Hall in West Wendover)

New Mexico: 9 am ET

Utah: 9 am ET

California: 10 am ET

Idaho: 10 am ET (Polling location in North will open at 11 am ET)

Washington: 11 am ET (Most of the voting is done by mail, thus it will vary by county)

Alaska: 11 am ET (except for Adak)

Hawaii: 12 pm ET

When will the polls close in the United States?

The polls will first begin to close in the states on the Eastern counties of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 pm ET. This will be followed by the remaining of those along with Georgia, Vermont and Virginia at 7 PM.

Here is the exact time of polls closing in various states:

Georgia: 7 pm ET

Indiana: 7 pm ET (Polls close at 6 p.m. ET in the 80 counties in the Eastern time zone)

Kentucky: 7 pm ET (Polls close at 6 p.m. ET for the 79 counties in the eastern part of the state)

South Carolina: 7 pm ET

Vermont: 7 pm ET

Virginia: 7 pm ET

North Carolina: 7:30 pm ET

Ohio: 7:30 pm ET

West Virginia: 7:30 pm ET

Alabama: 8 pm ET

Connecticut: 8 pm ET

Delaware: 8 pm ET

District of Columbia: 8 pm ET

Florida: 8 pm ET (Polls in Eastern time zone close at 7 p.m. ET; part of Panhandle are in Central time zone)

Illinois: 8 pm ET

Maine: 8 pm ET

Maryland: 8 pm ET

Massachusetts: 8 pm ET

Mississippi: 8 pm ET

Missouri: 8 pm ET

New Hampshire: 8 pm ET (Polling hours vary by municipality)

New Jersey: 8 pm ET

Oklahoma: 8 pm ET

Pennsylvania: 8 pm ET

Rhode Island: 8 pm ET

Tennessee: 8 pm ET

Arkansas: 8:30 pm ET

Arizona: 9 pm ET

Colorado: 9 pm ET

Iowa: 9 pm ET

Kansas: 9 pm ET (Polling locations close at 8 p.m. ET in all except four counties in the west)

Louisiana: 9 pm ET

Michigan: 9 pm ET (Polling locations close at 8 p.m. ET in all except four counties)

Minnesota: 9 pm ET

Nebraska: 9 pm ET

New Mexico: 9 pm ET

New York: 9 pm ET

North Dakota: 9 pm ET (Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in all but eight counties)

South Dakota: 9 pm ET (Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in the east)

Texas: 9 pm ET (Polls close at 8 p.m. ET for most of the state except three counties in the west)

Wisconsin: 9 pm ET

Wyoming: 9 pm ET

Montana: 10 pm ET

Nevada: 10 pm ET (The polling location at City Hall in West Wendover closes at 9 p.m. ET)

Utah: 10 pm ET

California: 11 pm ET

Idaho: 11 pm ET (Polling locations in the south close at 10 p.m. ET)

Oregon: 11 pm ET (Polling locations in Malheur County close at 10 p.m. ET)

Washington: 11 pm ET

Hawaii: 12 am ET

Alaska: 1 am ET (Polling locations close at midnight except for Adak)