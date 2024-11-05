After AI Nostradamus, viral baby hippo Moo Deng also predicts US election winner

On the eve of the US election, the beloved viral sensation from Thailand, pygmy hippo Moo Deng emerged as an unlikely prophet and “predicted” the results of the presidential contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Given the choice of two fruit cakes carved with the candidates’ names, the baby hippo went down the conservative pipeline. It ended up munching on the one marked for the Republican leader at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province. Thailand's pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng, born in July, predicts Donald Trump as the 2024 presidential election winner at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.(X/Twitter)

In a now-viral video initially shared by the New York Post, and subsequently reported by several news outlets on Monday, November 4, zookeepers made a prophet out of the baby hippo who shot to internet virality this year. With two watermelons at her disposal, she picked the one men carved with Trump’s name in the local spelling. Moo Deng struts towards that specific watermelon without hesitation and eventually chomps on the fruit cake.

However, MAGA may find Moo Deng’s vote contentious given its rise to fame in Thailand. Clearly, the viral phenomenon is not an American citizen but has still done its part in rousing American voters’ attention ahead of Election Day.

Now deemed an iconic legend, the baby pygmy hippopotamus is the subject of a new wave of internet memes since her home zoo began posting videos of her on social media. The merely months-old Moo Deng lives with a bunch of other hippos, and an adult one is even seen accompanying her in the latest election prediction video, causing quite the commotion online.

Who is Moo Deng?

Moo Deng was born on July 25 and became a familiar presence on social media accounts tied to the zoo. @khamoo.andthegang, dedicated to Khamoo, an older hippo at the zoo, saw a surge of Moo Deng videos in the past few months.

The younger addition to the hippo gang conspicuously stole the thunder and the spotlight from the rest of her family. According to The New York Times, the chubby diva’s name translates to “bouncy pork”. It is “redefining beauty standards: She’s got chubby pink cheeks, a distinct potato shape,” as Hoda Kotb said during an episode of Today's show.

She ultimately shot to international fame after Bangkok-born artist Yammi Saracino told the world that the Thai zoo was conducting a naming contest for her, with other options like Moo Daeng and Moo Sap available. Since then, the feisty baby hippo has comically emerged as a “lifestyle icon” and particularly made a name for herself through biting memes.

Fox 32 Chicago further reported that zookeeper Atthapon Nundee’s videos of Moo Deng have positively translated into a better turnout at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The weekday attendance has shot up to around 800 to over 4,000 visitors, whereas on weekends, people in the 3,000 to 10,000 range show up to see the slipper diva and her siblings.