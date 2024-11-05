On November 5, the United States will vote to choose its 47th President, and Perplexity is stepping up to help you cut through the political noise with its new Election Information Hub. US Election results with AI, how Perplexity will help you navigate elections

Launched just in time for the voting frenzy, this innovative platform promises to deliver AI-generated answers to your burning questions about candidates, their policies, and local ballot initiatives, all available at your fingertips. Let’s take a closer look at how this AI-driven hub works and what nuggets of information you can uncover as you prepare to cast your ballot!

How does Perplexity's election hub work?

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are locked in a razor-thin election that could swing either way, and the public certainly doesn’t want to miss a beat. To help ease your nerves, the hub will kick off live updates on Election Day, covering presidential, Senate, and House races at both the state and national levels. You won’t just get all the information you need; you can also monitor real-time updates, including the latest election results.

Like an AI chatbot, the hub is designed to quickly respond to your election-related inquiries, providing answers about voting requirements, polling places, timings, etc.

“People deserve a clear, easy way to find the information they seek, and few topics are as consequential as elections,” the company said in a statement, according to Quartz. “We want to do our part to support an informed electorate, so we’ve built the election hub on Perplexity’s answer engine: an entry point for understanding key issues, voting intelligently, and tracking election results.”

How accurately does Perplexity work?

Tech giants like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Nvidia are backing Perplexity, a company that has faced criticism for providing 'inaccurate information and even falsely attributing quotes to real people.' However, Perplexity claims to have addressed these issues and assures that they won't occur in their election project. To ensure accuracy and reliability, Perplexity has partnered with two reputable organizations: The Associated Press (AP) and Democracy Works.

Speaking to The Verge, a Perplexity spokesperson said, “For each response, you can view the sources that informed an answer, allowing you to dive deeper and verify referenced materials.”

How to use Perplexity’s election information hub?

Whether you’re following the US elections from the comfort of your home or from afar, all the information you need is readily available on the platform. Simply enter an address, city, or postal code to receive personalised details about what’s on the ballot in your area.

“We selected domains that are non-partisan and fact-checked, including Ballotpedia and news organisations. We’re actively monitoring our systems to ensure that we continue to prioritize these sources when answering election-related queries,” the spokesperson of the company said.

The search results will provide information on the current candidates for the Senate, House, and presidency. By clicking on the candidates, you can access AI-generated summaries of their platforms and backgrounds.