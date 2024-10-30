Flight carrying 100 Indians deported from United States deplaned in Punjab

The flight carrying over 100 Indians deported from the United States on October 22 this year was deplaned in Punjab, assistant secretary for Border and Immigration Policy, US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Royce Murray, revealed during a press conference. The US official also disclosed that the United States has deported around 1,100 Indian nationals, who were staying in the United States illegally, through chartered and commercial flights in the 2023-24 American financial year, ending September 30 (Shutterstock)

“We don’t have a precise breakdown of the locations where Indian nationals are deplaning. This (October 22) flight was deplaned in Punjab, which was designed to ensure that people in general are closer to their places of origin. But the individuals on this flight may or may not be from Punjab and surrounding states, as we don’t have a precise breakdown of the locations from which Indian nationals, who were returned, originated,” Murray said.

However, she did not mention where exactly the flight had originated from. She, however, revealed that there was no minor among those deported on this flight. “We got a wholehearted support from the Indian government on the issue,” the official said.

“India is on top among South Asian countries in such deportation from the US,” she said, though added that there was no specific data available.

The US official also disclosed that the United States has deported around 1,100 Indian nationals, who were staying in the United States illegally, through chartered and commercial flights in the 2023-24 American financial year, ending September 30.

“On October 22, the US Department of Homeland Security, through the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), conducted a large-frame charter removal flight to the Republic of India of Indian nationals who did not establish legal basis to remain in the United States,” the US Department of Homeland Security had said in a statement on October 25.