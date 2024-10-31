Perplexity AI’s Indian CEO Aravind Srinivas reveals 3-year wait for green card: ‘Still haven’t gotten’

“How long does it take for a person who immigrated to the US to get a green card? " This is probably the most common question that someone who is thinking about relocating to America can ask. Chief Product Officer at bodo.ai Rohit Krishnan shared a post highlighting how it is often hard to get a green card, and it received a reply from Perplexity AI’s CEO of Indian origin, Aravind Srinivas. The image shows Perplexity AI’s Indian CEO, Aravind Srinivas, who joined a conversation on green card on X. (AFP)

“One thing I find about the immigrants dialogue is how few of the people making it seem to know how hard it is to actually immigrate to this country. I've been an immigrant 3x now and US was by far the longest and hardest it's been,” Krishnan wrote.

“Not entirely long or hard for good reasons either, though that's a different point. The amount of sheer effort it takes to get in is astronomical. I personally know a large number of extraordinary people who would love to come but just don't want to take on the burden,” he added.

Reacting to Krishnan’s post, Srinivas remarked, “Yep. I have been waiting for my green card for like the last 3 years. Still haven’t gotten it. People mostly have no idea when they talk about immigration.”

Take a look at the entire X post here:

What did social media say?

“The irony of this, and the number of times my friends and I use Perplexity for GC/Immigration-related queries, can make for good stand-up material!” joked an X user. Another added, “It's a shame that someone like you has to wait 3+ years for a green card given the kind of value you've added to America.”

A third commented, “Came here from Canada, spent 7 years in immigration processes while paying > $1mil in taxes. Waited for h1B > work GC for 4 of those years. Finally got it this year because I married my (American) wife.”

A fourth wrote, “Took me 7 years to get mine, 4 of which at one employer I couldn’t leave because I was maxed out on H1Bs.”

About Aravind Srinivas:

Aravind Srinivas received his B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. He also has a PhD in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley.

He started his career as a research intern at Sam Altman’s OpenAI and worked in the same position for Deepmind and Google. He returned to OpenAI in 2021 as a research scientist. He finally co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022.

What are your thoughts on Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas’s post about his green card status?