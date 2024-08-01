Perplexity AI’s Indian-origin CEO had epic comeback after being confused with Arvind Kejriwal

Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI, had an epic comeback to an X user who confused him with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, speaks during the Semafor 2024 World Economy Summit in Washington, DC in Washington. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

It all began when the X user, who goes by Nick Speer on the social media platform, asked Aravind Srinivas to keep Perplexity AI as unbiased as possible. Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Headquartered in San Francisco, it was founded in 2022.

Speer, however, tagged Arvind Kejriwal instead of Srinivas in his post.

The mix-up led the CEO of Perplexity AI to quip that unlike the chief minister of Delhi, he is not currently lodged in a jail. “I am not in Tihar Jail right now,” Srinivas wrote on X.

Take a look at the exchange below:

The exchange took place a little over an hour ago, and Srinivas’s epic comeback has also garnered over 1.5 lakh views and a ton of amused comments.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. He is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case. However, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case, reported news agency PTI.

On the other hand, San Francisco-based Srinivas is best known as the founder of Perplexity AI. Before launching his own startup, he worked at OpenAI as an AI researcher. He was also a research intern at Google and DeepMind.

Despite their vastly different backgrounds, Srinivas and Kejriwal have one thing in common - they are both graduates of the Indian Institute of Technology. While Srinivas studied at IIT Madras, Kejriwal is an alum of IIT Kharagpur.