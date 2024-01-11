Perplexity AI: 5 things to know about Jeff Bezos-backed AI search engine aimed at dethroning Google
Perplexity AI recently raised over $73 million in a fresh round of funding, getting new investors like Jeff Bezos and Nvidia.
Perplexity AI is witnessing a rapid growth in the artificial intelligence sector, raising over $73 million in a fresh round of funding. Perplexity AI is now being valued at $530 million, getting Nvidia and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on board as investors.
Perplexity’s founder Aravind Srinivas has the vision to dethrone Google with this artificial intelligence based search engine, giving you direct answers and eliminating the need to go through links displayed on the web search pages.
Srinivas told Reuters, "Google is going to be viewed as something that’s legacy and old. If you can directly answer somebody’s question, nobody needs those 10 blue links."
Currently, Perplexity AI's total funding stands at $100 million, gaining new investors like Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, Balaji Srinivasan, Guillermo Rauch and others. Here is all you need to know about this AI-powered search engine.
Perplexity AI: All you need to know
- Perplexity AI is a artificial intelligence powered search engine which gives answers to the user's question in straightforward paragraphs, eliminating the need for the user to sift through links on a Google search page. The answers will have hyperlink to websites where the information has been gathered from.
- Perplexity runs on large language models OpenAI and Anthropic, and offers a chatbot like interface to make the user experience simpler, aiding natural language. The company claims to deliver better results than ChatGPT.
- In its free version, Perplexity uses OpenAI's GPT 3.5 to answer user queries. It differentiates itself from Google and Microsoft by not displaying links while answering questions, emphasising on accuracy and transparency.
- Not just a simple search engine, but Perplexity AI offers a wide range of tools. One of its tools, Swiss Army Knife, can suggest solutions to wide range of queries, both factual and conceptual.
- Perplexity AI is majorly used for academic research, content marketing, business intelligence and educational tools, mostly because of its accuracy and to-the-point answers. Perplexity is currently free, but has a Pro version which uses GPT-4 and Claude-2, offered at a price of $20 per month.