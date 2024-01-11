Perplexity AI: 5 things to know about Jeff Bezos-backed AI search engine aimed at dethroning Google

Perplexity AI is witnessing a rapid growth in the artificial intelligence sector, raising over $73 million in a fresh round of funding. Perplexity AI is now being valued at $530 million, getting Nvidia and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on board as investors. Perplexity AI is aimed at dethroning Google as the top search engine

Perplexity’s founder Aravind Srinivas has the vision to dethrone Google with this artificial intelligence based search engine, giving you direct answers and eliminating the need to go through links displayed on the web search pages.

Srinivas told Reuters, "Google is going to be viewed as something that’s legacy and old. If you can directly answer somebody’s question, nobody needs those 10 blue links."

Currently, Perplexity AI's total funding stands at $100 million, gaining new investors like Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, Balaji Srinivasan, Guillermo Rauch and others. Here is all you need to know about this AI-powered search engine.

Perplexity AI: All you need to know