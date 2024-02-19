'Carl Bhai’: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas’ funny X exchange with Nothing’s Carl Pei

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas and Nothing CEO Carl Pei engaged in a hilarious exchange on X. During their conversation, Srinivas humorously expressed his desire for a partnership between the two companies. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas’ bhai-related X exchange with Nothing’s Carl Pei is hilarious. (Instagram/@getpeid, X/@Kantrowitz)

It all started when Carl Pei shared a post about the brand ambassador for Nothing mobile ahead of the device’s launch in India in March.

Replying to that comment an X user, with the handle name Raman Bhai, wrote, “Why is a brand ambassador needed?” To which, Pei replied, “We want to sell more phones bhai”. Later, the CEO humorously changed his X handle name from “Carl Pei” to “Carl Bhai”.

This change attracted the attention of Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas who reacted to Pei’s reply to the X user and tweeted, “Carl Bhai, kab hamara partnership? [When will we have a partnership].” In response, Pei shared, “Only if you change your name to Aravind Bhai”.

Srinivas obliged, changed his name to “Aravind Bhai” and then replied to Pei, “Partnership official now!” The saga doesn’t end here, as Pei too reacted to Srinivas’ post and wrote “Aravind BhAI”, highlighting “AI” as a reference to the company Perplexity AI. The Nothing CEO also added a handshake emoticon to his post.

Take a look at this exchange between Aravind Srinivas and Carl Pei:

The posts prompted people to share varied reactions. An individual wrote, “How partnerships are done in 2024”. Another added, “Bhai log. Thank you for the partnership. Win for the broader community”. A third added, “Carl is literally making this a trend, no bro, no bruv just bhai from now”. A fourth wrote, “Love it”.