Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas says Google paid 4x to employee he was looking to hire

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas, during a conversation with Big Technology Podcast host Alex Kantrowitz, shared an interesting incident about a Google employee he tried to hire. In his conversation, he expressed that the tech company decided to retain the candidate Srinivas wanted to hire by offering him a huge raise - much to his surprise. The image shows Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas in conversation with Big Technology Podcast host Alex Kantrowitz about Google. (X/@Kantrowitz)

Kantrowitz took to X to share a video from his podcast where the Perplexity AI CEO shares this particular experience. “‘The moment he told them he's going to join us, they quadrupled his offer’ - Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on recruiting from Google (k, here's the video),” Kantrowitz wrote sharing the video that shows him conversing with Srinivas.

In the video, Srinivas says, “There was one amazing candidate that I tried to recruit from Google. This candidate used to work in the… I mean he still works there… like in the Google search team, it’s not with the AI people. And, the moment he told them that he is gonna join us, they quadrupled his offer". The CEO and the host then go on to talk about employee retention and firing by Google.

Take a look at this video of Aravind Srinivas:

The post was shared on February 16. Since then, the video has collected more than 1.1 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did X users react to this video?

“Doesn't sound desperate on Alphabet's part. Seems real sustainable,” wrote an X user. “There is another option: Google did not 4x and that person was trying to have another counteroffer from Perplexity,” shared another. “OMG! That’s crazy,” expressed a third. “It’s a common practice in big tech but the worst is they often don’t have the stuff to do for them so just making sure the engineers don’t contribute to competitors is enough value oftentimes,” commented a fourth.