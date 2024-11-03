Trump admits one major Harris celebrity endorsement that hurts him the most. And it's not Taylor Swift

Ahead of 5 November election, former US President Donald Trump acknowledged that there was one Kamala Harris celebrity endorsement that “disappointed” him the most. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)

Speaking to Fox & Friends, the GOP presidential candidate said that he was “so disappointed” to see Julia Roberts appear in a pro-Harris commercial, stating that she would “look back and cringe.”

His statement came after Roberts voiced an advertisement for the liberal organisation Vote Common Good, urging ladies to keep their support for Harris a secret from their spouses.

“I'm so disappointed at Julia Roberts because I love... she's going to look back at that and she's going to cringe,” he asserted.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein, who once ‘shared’ girlfriend with Trump, was ‘afraid’ of him before his suicide, author claims

All you need to know about Julia Roberts' ad

Roberts' commercial was released alongside another one narrated by another pro-Harris A-lister George Clooney, urging men to keep their votes for Harris a secret from their male Republican friends.

In Roberts' advertisement, two women were shown arriving at a ballot box, one of whom seemed unsure about which contender to support.

“In the one place in America where women still have the right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” Robert tells the confused woman.

“Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris- Walz,” Roberts continued in the commentary.

Also Read: US election: Anxiety grips emerging markets as investors slash risk

Trump pokes fun at Julia Roberts' married life

In response, Trump remarked that the advertisements “don't say much for her relationship”, mentioning that the celebrity has been married to Danny Moder since 2002.

Stating that she must have a “great relationship” with Moder, he quipped, “But I don't think that's the way the wives and husbands deal.”

“I mean, can you imagine a wife not telling her husband who she’s voting for? You ever hear anything like that before?” he asked.

Earlier, when Taylor Swift declared her support for Harris and Tim Walz campaign, Trump and Elon Musk blasted the pop star.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.