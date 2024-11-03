Jason Kelce smashes man's phone after homophobic slur over brother Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift

Former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce got angry after a person used a homophobic slur for his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for dating singer Taylor Swift. Several videos and pictures of the incident, which took place on Saturday, emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Fans go wild as Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's adorable throwback video) Jason Kelce was in State College when the incident took place.

Jason gets angry over remark on Travis, Taylor

In a clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jason was seen walking inside State College, Pennsylvania. A person can be heard saying, “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f***** for dating Taylor Swift?” The person was also seen holding his phone as he recorded Jason.

Jason then turned around, took the man's phone and slammed it on the ground. Before leaving the spot, Jason also picked up the phone and took it with him.

In another clip shared by TMZ, Jason was seen picking something from the ground when the person pushed him, making him trip and fall. Jason also told the person several times, "Who is the f***** now?" The man was also seen running behind Jason. He was in State College to appear on ESPN’s College GameDay to promote Penn State’s home football game against Ohio State University.

Fans react to incident

Sharing a video on X, a person wrote, "You Don’t Mess with #JasonKelce Baby Brother." A comment read, "I hate the slurs used, I’m all about him standing up for his family and smashing the phone." An X user said, "He’s lucky that Jason didn’t crush him!" A person wrote, "He should have kept walking. His employer may not take to kindly to this." A social media user said, "Not a name!! Still doesn’t give him the right to take someone’s property & break it."

About Taylor and Travis' relationship

Taylor began her high-profile romance with Travis last season when he invited her to watch him play a game at Arrowhead. The singer took him up on the offer for a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, Taylor and Travis have spent plenty of time together, often with the cameras following their every move.

She has become a regular at Chiefs games whenever she is on a break from her Eras Tour. Travis accompanied her to several performances during the offseason, even making an onstage cameo at Wembley Stadium in London. The duo have been spotted on date nights too.