Fans go wild as Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's adorable throwback video: ‘Her talent is undeniable’

Travis Kelce adorably “liked” a throwback video of his girlfriend Taylor Swift, proving he is his lover’s biggest fan. The video shows an 11-year-old Swift performing Big Deal by LeAnn Rimes on stage. Fans go wild as Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's adorable throwback video (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Fans were quick to notice that Kelce reacted to the Instagram video. “Trav like thiss postt that's fuc***' cute dude,” one user commented. “The fact Travis liked this,” another wrote. One said, “Travis kelce actually liked this vidéo I cannnnn't”. “omg Travis Kelce liked this video,” one user commented.

“Dude her confidence, what a star,” one user wrote. “Her talent is undeniable, but it's her kindness, humility, and emotional honesty that set her apart. Yeah, she's always had the "star" quality, but she herself evolved into the exceptional.superpower that she is,” another commented. One wrote, “Awwwww i love this! I never saw her perform at this age! Thank you for sharing!” Another commented, “The camera has always loved her. She’s had the confidence of an adult at just 11 years old. I’m so proud of her and what she’s built for herself. She’s still a good, country woman with talent, generosity, determination, class and grace.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are “absolutely happy” together

On a recent episode of Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast, Kelce insisted that he and Swift are “absolutely happy” together. The singer even appeared to pay tribute to Kelce during the third and final Eras Tour show in New Orleans on the night of October 27.

While performing her 2022 Midnights song Midnight Rain in New Orleans, the pop star made a reference to Kelce’s signature first down celebration, doing the Kelce finger point that her boyfriend usually does when he gets a first down. Swift then kissed three fingers on her left hand before holding them up to the crowd.

The two have been dating since the summer of 2023, with an insider recently telling Page Six that Kelce is Swift’s “protector,” and that the singer feels “safe” in his presence.