Travis Kelce opens up about relationship with Taylor Swift months after fake ‘breakup plan’ surfaced: ‘Absolutely happy’

Travis Kelce has insisted that he and Taylor Swift are “absolutely happy” together in an episode of Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast. On Wednesday, October 30, Kelce and Swift’s romance came up during the siblings’ interview with Kelce’s Grotesquerie co-star Niecy Nash. Travis Kelce opens up about relationship with Taylor Swift months after fake ‘breakup plan’ surfaced (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

The actress told listeners that people would “text [her] about Travis” after they started to work together. “They started off saying, ‘We’re watching [the show]. Is he the killer?'” she said. “Just to get [me] on the line texting them.”

“Then they’re like, ‘Well, what do you know about his relationship?'” Nash added. “I’m like, ‘Get out of that man’s business!'”

Kelce laughed, as the Dahmer star, calling herself a “vault,” promised that “nosy” people “aren’t getting nothing out of” her. “I appreciate you,” Kelce replied. “Every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.”

“You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that,” he added.

Kelce made the remark about two months after a fake “comprehensive media plan” for Swift and him surfaced on social media, detailing their “breakup plan.” Kelce’s publicity team denied making the “false and fabricated documents.”

‘Travis is her protector in every sense of the word’

Swift and Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023. A source recently told Page Six that Kelce is Swift’s “protector,” and that the singer feels “safe” in his presence. “Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the source told the outlet.

The insider added, “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”