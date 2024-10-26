Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may venture into the booze business: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are thinking big plans for the future of their joint brand once they are set to get hitched. The two are thinking of various businesses and setting up a booze business is right at the top of their list, a source revealed exclusively to Life & Style. Swift and Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023 and have made several appearances at each other’s concerts and games respectively. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are weighing various business ventures, including the possibility of a liquor brand. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to start a booze business?

According to the source, the couple is weighing several options and the liquor business i stunning up to be a good one. The source explained to the media outlet, “The sky is the limit as far as what they can do together with their combined reach, so they’re looking at all kinds of opportunities where they could team up and the liquor business is a really obvious choice.” They added, “There’s so much money to be made and it’s a very organic fit because they genuinely love making cocktails together and cutting loose.”

The source revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs player is “taking it very easy when it comes to drinking because he wants to be at his best for the season” right now. However, “taking it very easy when it comes to drinking because he wants to be at his best for the season.”

Swift and Kelce looking into other businesses

According to the sources, while the liquor business seems like a good option, it is not the only option they are looking at. The source divulged “It’s not just the booze business they want to get into.” The insider continued, “They’re looking to start all kinds of projects together, everything from a joint production company to co-owning a sports team, their goal is to just grow their bank accounts and influence together.”

The Lover songstress and Kelce have emerged as one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood and confirmed their romance in September 2023.