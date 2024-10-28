Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Travis Kelce with sweet gesture during New Orleans show, fans 'love how they…’

Taylor Swift appeared to pay tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce during the third and final Eras Tour show in New Orleans on Sunday night, October 27. While Swift was wrapping up her tour, Kelce put up a great performance in Las Vegas. Kelce had 10 receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown, which is his first of the season. Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Travis Kelce with sweet gesture during New Orleans show (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

While performing her 2022 Midnights song Midnight Rain in New Orleans, Swift made a reference to Kelce’s signature first down celebration. Swift did the Kelce finger point, which he usually does when he gets a first down. Swift then kissed three fingers on her left hand before holding them up to the crowd. The hand gesture came after the singer sang the lyric, “And he never thinks of me/ Except when I’m on TV.”

Swifties flooded the comment section of the above video with sweet comments. “They are so down bad for each other. It is so sweet and just makes me smile,” one user wrote. “This blondie doesn’t miss anything! I love how they support each other,” one user wrote, while another said, “Oh wow paying tribute to her boyfriend.. WOW Unbelievable!!”

Taylor Swift handles stage malfunction

Meanwhile, another viral video shows Swift smartly handling a stage malfunction during her third and final Eras Tour stop in New Orleans. The video shows the singer performing the first verse of her 2024 hit ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ when the reflective silver platform, known as the “Tayoomba,” suddenly stopped working in the Caesars Superdome.

The floating device just did not move to the beat as Swift sang, “So tell me everything is not about me.” The Grammy winner, however, played it off. While the dancers swayed around the platform, she danced and sang.

Swift then jumped off the “Tayoomba,” dancing down the catwalk as her dancers moved the platform off the stage. Then, for the first time ever, Swift had to perform to hit ‘Down Bad’ without the platform.