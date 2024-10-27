Taylor Swift once called Diddy her dream prom date in resurfaced video: ‘He’s a gentleman’

Taylor Swift's past admiration for Diddy has taken on a somber note in light of recent accusations against the rapper, including charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and more. In a throwback clip, Swift listed her dream prom dates, naming a star-studded group that included Diddy, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake. Now, as fans revisit Swift’s innocent choice, the contrast between her youthful praise and the disturbing allegations surrounding Diddy today has sparked fresh conversation. Singer Taylor Swift’s preferred coffee is a grande non-fat caramel latte

Diddy was once Taylor Swift’s dream date

A blast from the past has resurfaced, reminding us of a time when Taylor Swift was just starting her music career. A TikTok clip from 2011 shows a young and eager Swift on Rachael Ray's show, participating in a fun segment. Given a selection of celebrity photos, she was asked to choose her dream prom date.

In the clip, the Cruel Summer singer is presented with photos of top music icons and asked to pick a few to answer questions like, “Whose wardrobe would you most like to borrow?” When asked who she'd take to prom, Swift assembled a "group" of stars, including Diddy, commenting that he had “always been really nice to me.”

“Who on this table would you most like to borrow their wardrobe?” The host asks. Swift responded, “It would be a group, and it would be a really fun group,” according to Daily Mail who first reported on the alleged video circulating online. The Popstar then picked the posters of Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, Justin Timberlake, and Diddy and held them up in the air to show them to the audience. “No way! Look at that! That’s a group! Why, why that spectacular group of people?” Ray reacted to the final results.

The video then shows Swift praising each of her picks, sharing what she admires about them. When she reached Diddy, she remarked, "Diddy has actually always been really nice to me." Ray chimed in, “He’s a gentleman, isn’t he? He’s a nice gentleman,” to which Swift added, “I’d really love to be in the group at the prom.”

As the clip went viral, many are noting how Swift's innocent admiration for Diddy now feels uncomfortably misplaced. “As a millennial, we looked up to these people. we didn’t know what was really going on. this is like fearless/now speak Taylor. She likes 19-21 here,” a user defended. “So what?” A second shared, adding “She is innocent don’t drag her..she was a teenager.” “This is proof that she only knew Diddy in passing,' wrote another commenter. 'If she thought he was a gentleman, she was on some “hi, bye s***”'.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case update

Subramanian wrote, “Those remarks if made by an agent involved in the investigation or prosecution of this case, are plainly improper.” The judge added, “To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the court has made no findings at this juncture relating to [Diddy’s] allegations that information related to the case has been leaked.”

Since Diddy’s arrest on charges involving prostitution, trafficking, and alleged sexual misconduct, the rapper has faced a flood of additional accusations, including claims of threats, forced drug use, and even an alleged connection to Tupac Shakur’s murder. However, Sean "Diddy" Combs recently secured a small victory when a judge reprimanded several federal agents suspected of leaking details about his sex trafficking investigation.

The court order instructed those involved to stop sharing grand jury information and other private details that could compromise a fair trial, according to the NY Post.

He emphasised, “The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial. The Court will take appropriate action for any violation of the rules.”