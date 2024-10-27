Judge slams federal agents in Diddy's case with gag order after alleged freak-off info leak

After hundreds of lawsuits, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had a small win in court when the judge slammed a few federal agents who were suspected of leaking information about the mogul’s sex trafficking probe. The rapper who was denied bail twice is currently lodged Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. A federal judge rebuked agents for information leak regarding Diddy’s case, emphasizing the need for a fair trial. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Court slams federal against with gag order

Court’s slap to the feds came after the recent documents and photos shared by The Post revealed a trove of evidence about Diddy’s freak-offs. The news outlet quoted one of the federal law enforcement who described these freak-offs as “sick sh**” as their sources which led to the court issuing a gag order in response.

Late Friday, Manhattan federal judge Arun Subramanian issued the gag order for all the federal prosecutors and other officials involved in the case. The order warned the receivers to refrain from sharing any information from the grand jury decisions to any other non-public information about the case which could interfere with a fair trial. It also asked the receivers to follow the existing laws regarding the same, as reported by New York Post.

Subramanian wrote, “Those remarks if made by an agent involved in the investigation or prosecution of this case, are plainly improper.” The judge added, “To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the court has made no findings at this juncture relating to [Diddy’s] allegations that information related to the case has been leaked.”

He emphasised, “The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial. The Court will take appropriate action for any violation of the rules.”

Diddy’s lawyer's request

Earlier this month, Diddy's lawyers requested a hearing regarding allegations that agents from the Department of Homeland Security leaked damaging footage from 2016, which reportedly shows Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway. The pending hearing aims to prevent federal officials from sharing any more information about the criminal case with the media.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty in all the lawsuits filed against him awaits his trial scheduled for May 5, 2025.